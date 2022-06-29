Prince Charles had ‘very emotional’ meeting with Harry and Meghan’s children, Lilibet and Archie

The Prince of Wales met his granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor for the first time this year, as well as reuniting with his grandson Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor for the first time since 2020.

The meetings were reportedly “very emotional” for Prince Charles, as they took place during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first visit to the UK since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to the US.

A senior royal source has been quoted as saying that Charles and Camilla were “absolutely thrilled” to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK again.

According to the PA news agency, the source said at a briefing of Clarence House’s annual review: “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain.

“The prince and the duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them. The prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him.

“He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”

Harry and Meghan returned to British soil at the start of June to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II also met her great-granddaughter for the first time during the Sussex’s trip.

Although their visit was brief, the couple and their two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, also celebrated their little girl’s first birthday in the UK.

They released an official photograph from their private celebration of the toddler’s birthday on 4 June.

Harry and Meghan appeared at the Queen’s jubilee service of thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, but were seated across the aisle from Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, amid reports of strained relationships between the family members.

The couple also did not take part in any other public jubilee festivities, although they were spotted watching the Trooping the Colour parade from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, which overlooks Horse Guards Parade.

Asked about the Sussexes’ financial independence, the source said: “Great credit to them. They said they wanted to transition to financial independence and that has now been achieved.”

Harry has previously spoken out about how he felt let down by his father and that Charles had stopped taking his calls at one stage.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the Duke said he stepped back from his position as a senior royal due to a “lack of support and a lack of understanding” from both his family and from the British press.

The couple also sparked a crisis within the royal family after they claimed that an unnamed family member had raised “concerns” about “how dark” their son’s skin would be while Meghan was still pregnant.

