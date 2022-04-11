Prince Charles and Camilla will visit Canada in May to mark Queen’s Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The royal tour is one of several being undertaken by royal family members to Commonwealth nations this year.

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s controversial Caribbean tour saw them visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

This week Princess Anne arrived in Papua New Guinea with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence following a weekend of engagements in Australia.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Clarence House said: “To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May.

“Their Royal Highnesses will meet communities in: Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.”

Clarence House continued: “The Prince and The Duchess are looking forward to returning to Canada following their last visit in 2017. TRHs have links with a number of Canadian charities and military affiliations.

“The @RoyalFamily has a close relationship with Canada – HRH first visited in 1970.

“During a past visit with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince said: ‘It is, as always, a special joy to be back in Canada again – a place that is very dear to us both. We are always made to feel so much at home in Canada and are greatly touched by the warmth of your welcome’.”

It also said Canada is the most visited country by the Queen during her reign, and included several pictures of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh on past visits.

The prince has visited Canada 18 times, while Camilla has been four times. They last toured the country together in 2017 when they met prime minister Justin Trudeau and marked the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

Canada has strong ties with the royal family as the Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto while filming Suits. It was in Canada where she first began her long-distance relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry temporarily lived in Canada when they first stepped down as senior members of the royal family, they later bought a home in California, US.

Clarence House has yet to comment on whether the prince will visit the Sussexes during his trip across the Atlantic. Charles has yet to meet his youngest grandchild, 10-month-old Lilibet.

Additional reporting by PA

