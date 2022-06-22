Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Rwanda for Commonwealth meeting

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday night (21 June) ahead of a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

The Prince of Wales will represent the Queen, who is head of the Commonwealth, at the meeting.

Prime ministers and presidents from the 54 Commonwealth countries will gather in Kigali “to reaffirm common values and agree on policies to improve the lives of its 2.5 billion citizens.”

Ahead of the meeting, Prince Charles will meet survivors and perpetrators of Rwanda genocide.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Rwanda for Commonwealth meeting