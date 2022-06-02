Prince Andrew tests positive for Covid and will miss Jubilee thanksgiving service

The Duke of York has tested positive for Covid and will no longer attend the jubilee Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Andrew was set to make an appearance at the service on Friday 3 June, which would have been the largest gathering of the royal family since the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

It was also due to be the only official platinum jubilee event the Duke would attend.

A palace spokesperson said: “After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

It is understood Andrew saw the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing and has not seen her since he tested positive.

More to follow…

