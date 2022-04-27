Prince Andrew stripped of Freedom of the City of York after sex abuse case settlement

Prince Andrew has lost the Freedom of the City of York after councillors voted unanimously to strip him of the honour in the wake of his settlement in a sexual abuse case.

The vote was taken at a City of York council meeting on Wednesday where several councillors and members of public also called for Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title and thereby remove what Labour councillor Aisling Musson called: “This stain of an association with this city.”

They said that if the duke failed to act the Queen or the government should step in a remove the title.

Both Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the Duke of York declined to comment.

Andrew is the first person ever to have the Freedom of the City removed, councillors were told. He had held it for 45 years.

Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote for him to lose the honour. There were two formal abstentions – from the Lord Mayor and Lord Mayor elect.

Speaking after the meeting, Lib Dem Darryl Smalley, the council’s executive member for culture, leisure & communities and proposer of the motion, said: “The Honorary Freedom of York is the highest honour we, as a city, can bestow on those who represent the very best of York. The honour is held by many notable and accomplished people who carry it with pride and responsibly.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we believe that it is right to remove all links that Prince Andrew still has with our great city.

“I was pleased to see councillors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Prince Andrew stripped of Freedom of the City of York after sex abuse case settlement