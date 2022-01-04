Prince Andrew news – live: Virginia Giuffre’s vague Epstein deal lifts Duke’s chance of dismissal, expert says

Secret Epstein settlement with Prince Andrew accuser to be made public

Jeffrey Epstein’s confidential deal with Virginia Giuffre was unsealed by a New York court on Monday, revealing she was set to collect $500,000 from the financier in 2009.

Lawyers of Prince Andrew have said that the agreement protects the Duke of York from claims brought by Ms Giuffre and will be grounds for the sexual assault lawsuit’s dismissal.

Ms Giuffre, in the court documents, says that she was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Epstein from the age of 16. She has said that part of the abuse involved being lent out to other powerful men — including Prince Andrew.

She has accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was under the age of 18, a claim the Duke has denied.

Amid the unsealing, a veteran of the Grenadier Guards, Julian Perreira, has become the first to go on record calling for the Duke of York to step down from the army.

Mr Perreira, a former lance sergeant who served three tours of Afghanistan in 2007, 2009 and 2012, told The Times the duke’s continued involvement would “stain” the regiment’s history.

Andrew took on the ceremonial position from his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 2017.

Show latest update 1641261611 Prince Andrew may be forced to give up title if he loses lawsuit The royal family may pressure Prince Andrew to give up his title should he lose a legal battle brought by Virginia Giuffre, it has been reported. Insiders told the Sunday Times that the royal courtiers are in discussions about what to do if the Duke of York loses the lawsuit, which accuses him of sexually assaulting Ms Giuffre when she was a teenager. The sources said its been suggested that the duke may be asked to “put his dukedom into abeyance” in the event of a loss. The Independent’s Kate Ng reports: Megan Sheets 4 January 2022 02:00 1641258011 Veteran calls for Prince Andrew to step down from Grenadier Guards Before Virginia Giuffre’s confidential settlement with Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed on Monday, a veteran of the Grenadier Guards became the first to go on record in calling for the Duke of York to step down from his role as colonel of the regiment, The Times reported. Julian Perreira, a former lance sergeant who served three tours of Afghanistan in 2007, 2009 and 2012, said the duke’s continued involvement would “stain” the regiment’s history. Calls have grown for Prince Andrew to give up his military titles after the conviction of his friend Ghislaine Maxwell for child sex-trafficking, having groomed under-age victims for her former partner and convicted sex offender Epstein. Megan Sheets 4 January 2022 01:00 1641252611 What are the allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit? Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, filed her suit against the Duke of York in the Southern District Court of New York in August under the state’s Child Victims Act. The suit alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001. It claims Prince Andrew had sex with her without consent despite knowing how old she was and that she was a victim of sex trafficking. The prince, a longtime friend of Epstein’s, has vehemently denied the allegations and will seek to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing on Tuesday. The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains: Megan Sheets 3 January 2022 23:30 1641243611 Unsealed deal could help Prince Andrew secure dismissal, lawyer says The secret settlement deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre could help Prince Andrew secure a dismissal of her sexual abuse case against him – but it all comes down to the judge. The settlement, which does not mention Prince Andrew by name, provided a release for “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” against Ms Giuffre’s claims. According to journalist and lawyer Lucia Osborne-Crowley, the vague language in the settlement could spell success for Prince Andrew, who is seeking to have Ms Giuffre’s sexual assault civil suit against him thrown out. “It is very possible that the settlement agreement between Virginia Roberts and Jeffrey Epstein protects Prince Andrew,” Ms Osborne-Crowley told The Independent. “That’s because the language in the settlement is very broad — it says that any third party that could be considered a ‘potential defendant’ in the Epstein lawsuit will be ‘forever’ shielded from any and all claims brought by Ms Roberts. “It also specifically says that all potential defendants are protected from all lawsuits regardless of whether they are brought in federal or state court.” The Independent’s Megan Sheets has more: Megan Sheets 3 January 2022 21:00 1641240011 VOICES: Royal will family will survive Prince Andrew’s Epstein storm In a new column for The Independent, Sean O’Grady explains his belief that the royal family will survive regardless of what happens with Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Megan Sheets 3 January 2022 20:00 1641237311 Prince Andrew could face ‘internal exile’ if he loses Giuffre case Prince Andrew could be stripped of his title as Duke of York and face an “internal exile” from the royal family should he lose the civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, insiders say. Sources who spoke to the Sunday Times said discussions are underway in Buckingham Palace about what do in the event Prince Andrew loses. They said he could be asked to step back from public life and to stop using the title Duke of York. The Independent’s Kate Ng has more: Megan Sheets 3 January 2022 19:15 1641234611 ‘No comment’ from Prince Andrew’s lawyers after settlement unsealed Approached by The Independent shortly after the 2009 settlement was unsealed, Prince Andrew’s spokesperson said they had “no comment”. The 12-page settlement states that Ms Giuffre: “Hereby remise, release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge the said Second Parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant from all, and all manner of, action and actions of Virginia Roberts, including State and Federal, cause and causes of action (common law or statutory), suits, debts, dues, sums of money, accounts, reckonings, bonds, bills… and demands whatsoever in law or in equity for compensatory or punitive damages that said First Parties ever had or now have.” It is understood that Andrew will claim he falls within the category of “other potential defendants” because Ms Giuffre had identified him as one of her alleged abusers at the time she entered into the 2009 settlement agreement. She also specifically referred to “royalty” in her 2009 lawsuit against Epstein. Read more from The Independent’s Bevan Hurley: Megan Sheets 3 January 2022 18:30 1641231985 Deal signals protection for ‘any other person’ The unsealed settlement includes a clause which could support Prince Andrew’s claim that he does not bear liability in Ms Giuffre’s claims. It provides a release for “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” against allegations made by Ms Giuffre. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is slated to rule on the issue of liability at a hearing on Tuesday. (US District Court) Megan Sheets 3 January 2022 17:46 1641231171 Epstein’s settlement with Giuffre unsealed Jeffrey Epstein’s 2009 settlement with Virginia Giuffre has now been unsealed as part of Prince Andrew’s bid to have her case against him dismissed. The agreement states that Ms Giuffre was to be paid $500,000 by Epstein. It does not mention the Duke of York by name, but his lawyers say it “releases” him from any liability from Ms Giuffre’s allegations. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more: Megan Sheets 3 January 2022 17:32 1641229211 ICYMI: Dershowitz says Maxwell trial tars case against him and Prince Andrew Immediately after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking charges, Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz appeared on BBC to claim that the conviction helped discredit Virginia Giuffre’s claims against him and Prince Andrew. Mr Dershowitz took it as a validation that the federal government didn’t call Ms Giuffre — who has accused Epstein, Mr Dershowitz, and the Duke of York of sexual abuse—as a witness to testify during the Maxwell trial. “The government was very careful who it used as witnesses,” the attorney said. “It did not use as a witness the woman who accused Prince Andrew, who accused me, who accused many other people, because the government didn’t believe she was telling the truth.” The Independent’s Josh Marcus reports: Megan Sheets 3 January 2022 17:00

Source Link Prince Andrew news - live: Virginia Giuffre’s vague Epstein deal lifts Duke’s chance of dismissal, expert says