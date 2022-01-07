Prince Andrew hearing – live: Giuffre will ‘not agree to settlement’ as Duke sells chalet ‘for legal bills’

Prince Andrew in ‘difficult situation’, says royal correspondent-.mp4

Settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre remains an option for Prince Andrew if a judge rules that the case should go to trial — though reports suggest Ms Giuffre may prefer a trial to send a message that no one is above the law.

This news comes as the latest hearing in the case between Ms Giuffre and the Duke of York was called a “horrible day” for the duke by both legal and royal experts.

The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Ms Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “pretty soon” after a heated hearing on Tuesday.

Mitchell Epner, a US former federal prosecutor said the case would not be dismissed following the court hearing led by Judge Lewis Kaplan and insisted that the Duke must settle, default or go to court.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued the 2009 agreement signed by Epstein and Ms Giuffre protects the Duke of York and should be grounds for dismissing her current suit against him.

The Duke is reportedly “rushing” the sale of his chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier to cover his mounting legal bills.

Show latest update 1641569225 Giuffre will not agree to a settlement, report says Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was aged 17 on the orders of her abuser Jeffrey Epstein, will not agree to an out-of-court settlement, a report says, citing insiders. It is believed that she would prefer a trial to send a message that those “with power and privilege” accused of sex crimes against girls will be held accountable under the law. Agreeing to a multi-million-pound settlement with Prince Andrew would not advance that message, The Telegraph reports. Oliver O’Connell 7 January 2022 15:27 1641567468 Duke ‘rushing’ sale of Swiss chalet as legal bills mount, report says Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to rush through the sale of his £17m chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier as the bills mount in his legal battle against Virginia Giuffre. The Duke of York is waiting for a US judge to decide whether to dismiss Ms Giuffre’s civil case against him. Chiara Giordano reports. Oliver O’Connell 7 January 2022 14:57 1641565241 Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was ‘jaw-dropping’, says presenter Emily Maitlis BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has given a behind-the-scenes account of what she called a “jaw-dropping” interview she conducted with Prince Andrew in 2019. It comes as a New York judge decides whether to allow Virginia Giuffre, the trafficking victim of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to pursue her civil case against the Duke of York. In a BBC article published on Tuesday evening, the Newsnight presenter detailed how the prince told her in advance about some of the claims in the 2019 interview – including the moment he said he was unable to sweat. Laurie Churchman has more. Charlene Rodrigues 7 January 2022 14:20 1641562241 No guarantee of new Maxwell trial after juror’s abuse revelations, experts say The possible failure of a juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial to disclose that he was a victim of sexual abuse may not be enough to overturn the British socialite’s sex trafficking conviction and warrant a new trial, legal experts said Thursday. Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week on sex trafficking and other charges for recruiting teenage girls to have sexual encounters with Jeffrey Epstein. Her lawyers asked for a new trial after the juror told Reuters and other news outlets that he shared his experience of sexual abuse during deliberations. Charlene Rodrigues 7 January 2022 13:30 1641558589 Prince Andrew’s attempt to dismiss sexual abuse case flounders under tough questioning from judge Prince Andrew’s lawyers came under withering questioning from a judge on Tuesday who was deciding whether Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit should be allowed to proceed to trial. Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit alleges that she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends when she was 17, including the Duke of York. Prince Andrew, 61, has strongly denied the allegations, and claims Ms Giuffre is after a “payday at his expense”. Bevan Hurley has the full report. Charlene Rodrigues 7 January 2022 12:29 1641556374 Ghislaine Maxwell trial juror hires lawyer as second member of jury reveals sexual abuse A member of the jury which convicted Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking has hired a lawyer, after the revelation that he himself faced sexual abuse as a child prompted the British socialite’s attorneys to say that they will request a new trial. The anonymous juror, who first publicly revealed his own personal experience of sexual abuse in an interview with The Independent this week, has now sought legal representation from New York attorney Todd Spodek. It came as a second anonymous juror came forward to say that they too had faced sexual abuse as a child, in an interview with the New York Times. In separate interviews, both individuals said that they had shared their experiences with the rest of the jury, and that their revelations had seemed to help shape the jury’s discussions and understanding. The Independent’s Andy Gregory has more. Charlene Rodrigues 7 January 2022 11:52 1641551101 Prince Andrew’s lawyers set to urge US judge to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit The Duke of York has denied claims of repeated sexual assault made by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she had been trafficked by now-deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 – a minor under US law. The Independent’s Lamiat Sabin has more. Charlene Rodrigues 7 January 2022 10:25 1641546900 What can be done about the Queen’s turbulent second son, the Duke of York? Such is human nature that not everyone who happens to be born into the House of Windsor is as cautious and dutiful as, say, Her Majesty – genetics has its limits. For more, read The Independent’s editorial below. Charlene Rodrigues 7 January 2022 09:15 1641544758 From Trump to Prince Andrew: All the famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Those decades-long connections formed a key role in Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex-trafficking at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified. Bevan Hurley writes. Charlene Rodrigues 7 January 2022 08:39 1641539860 Who is Virginia Giuffre and what are her allegations against Prince Andrew? Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, filed her suit against the Duke of York in the Southern District Court of New York in August under the state’s Child Victims Act. The suit alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001 – allegations which he denies. Megan Sheets has this report. Charlene Rodrigues 7 January 2022 07:17

