Prince Andrew hearing – live: Duke ‘hasn’t ruled out settling with Giuffre’ if judge sends case to trial

Prince Andrew may settle out of court with accuser Virginia Giuffre if a judge rules that the case should go to trial.

This news comes as the latest hearing in the case between Ms Giuffre and Prince Andrew was called a “horrible day” for the duke by both legal and royal experts.

The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Ms Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “pretty soon” after a heated hearing on Tuesday.

Mitchell Epner, a US former federal prosecutor said the case would not be dismissed following the court hearing led by Judge Lewis Kaplan and insisted that the Duke must settle, default or go to court.

BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said the Duke is in a “difficult situation.”

Lisa Bloom, a US trial lawyer who formerly advised disgraced sex offender, Harvey Weinstein said the hearing was looking “very good” for Ms Giuffre’s case.

“Andrew wants her [Ms Giuffre] case thrown out on technical grounds. Judge Kaplan aggressively questioned defense on this and appeared unwilling to do it. I’m optimistic that Virginia will get her day in court,” Ms Bloom wrote on Twitter.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued the 2009 agreement signed by Epstein and Ms Giuffre protects the Duke of York and should be grounds for dismissing her current suit against him.

What can be done about the Queen's turbulent second son, the Duke of York? Such is human nature that not everyone who happens to be born into the House of Windsor is as cautious and dutiful as, say, Her Majesty – genetics has its limits.

Jeffrey Epstein's vague deal with Virginia Giuffre could save Prince Andrew? The 2009 deal between the late paedophile and Ms Giuffre, was unsealed earlier, revealing she was paid $500,000 to settle all of her claims.

All the famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Not just Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world. Other names that Ms Maxwell frequently boast of her close friendships with were Bill Clinton, Prince and Donald Trump. Who is Virginia Giuffre and what are her allegations against Prince Andrew? Virginia Guiffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, first met now-convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 at the age of 17, when she was working as a spa assistant in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, where Ms Giuffre's father also worked as a maintenance manager. Maxwell approached her and asked if she was interested in being a masseuse for Jeffrey Epstein. According to Ms Giuffre's claims, both Epstein and Maxwell immediately began grooming her. Ms Giuffre, now 38, alleges she was trafficked and ordered to have sex with then 41-year-old Prince Andrew in 2001. Prince Andrew may not need to sweat any longer What a day to be Judge Lewis Kaplan, district judge serving on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York – the man with the fates of Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Prince Andrew in his hands, and the eyes of the world upon him. He must decide whether the text and the legal status of the settlement agreement Ms Giuffre signed with Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 means that her civil case for damages against Andrew is thrown out; or he can judge that it is irrelevant; or he can reserve judgement and order more "discovery" about the circumstances in which the text of the document was determined, and also have have more time to some to take a considered view about the legal points. That might mean Andrew having to give some sort of statement, but that might be it.

For the first time, Andrew's lawyers would have gotten the better of the argument by demanding disclosure of the settlement agreement, and they'd have greatly increased Andrew's chances of seeing it dismissed. His troubles would hardly be behind him, but they wouldn't get much worse. Perhaps. Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview was 'jaw-dropping', says presenter Emily Maitlis BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has given a behind-the-scenes account of what she called a "jaw-dropping" interview she conducted with Prince Andrew in 2019. It comes as a New York judge decides whether to allow Virginia Giuffre, the trafficking victim of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to pursue her civil case against the Duke of York.

In a BBC article published on Tuesday evening, the Newsnight presenter detailed how the prince told her in advance about some of the claims in the 2019 interview – including the moment he said he was unable to sweat. Epstein's island: What really happened there? The guests came from across the world, and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and royalty such as Prince Andrew, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island. Its owner liked to call it "Little St Jeff"; locals called it "paedophile island". But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home? Prince Andrew accuser's settlement deal with Epstein made public head of royal's court hearing Details of a settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre that Prince Andrew's lawyers believe will stop him facing a sex abuse lawsuit have been made public on the eve of a pivotal court hearing in the case against the royal. A 2009 legal document unsealed by a New York court on Monday revealed Ms Giuffre was paid $500,000 (£370,000) to settle her claims against the late paedophile financier, a former friend of the Duke of York. The 12-page deal shows Ms Giuffre agreed to "release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge" Epstein and "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant". Why was Virginia Giuffre not called to testify at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial?

Virginia Giuffre's name was mentioned more than 200 times during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial. But despite her being one of Maxwell's most vocal and visible accusers, she was not called to testify. Read The Independent’s editorial here. Bevan Hurley 5 January 2022 22:45

