Prince Andrew expected to join Queen at Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving

Prince Andrew is expected to join the Queen at her Service of Thanksgiving scheduled to take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday 3 June.

The event, which will take place on day two of the monarch’s four-day platinum jubilee celebrations, will mark the largest gathering of the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages by the Queen in January following allegations of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, after she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile.

The Duke has consistently denied all allegations and maintains that he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre.

In February, he reached a multi-million pound settlement, including damages to Giuffre and a donation to a charity to stop the case proceeding to a civil trial.

Despite this, Andrew made a surprise appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March, when he walked his mother to her seat at the front of the congregation, a decision for which the Queen was sharply criticised.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also confirmed their attendance at the Service of Thanksgiving, where they will be joined by their two children, Archie, three, and 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet.

In a statement, the couple said they were “excited and honoured” to attend the event.

It will mark the first time the Sussexes have returned to the UK with their children since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

However, neither Prince Andrew nor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2 June, as the Queen has confirmed that only working members of the royal family will be in attendance.

It is understood that the Queen is keen to attend the service at St Paul’s Cathedral, although her presence will not be confirmed until closer to the time.

The 96-year-old monarch has experienced episodic mobility issues since the autumn, resulting in her pulling out of the state opening of parliament earlier in May, prompting Prince Charles to stand in for her at the last minute.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that the Queen’s attendance at the platinum jubilee celebrations may not be confirmed “until the day itself”.

Speaking ahead of the four-day bank holiday weekend, the spokesperson explained: “The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

The Independent has approached Prince Andrew’s spokesperson for comment.

