Prince Andrew accuser’s secret $500,000 deal with Jeffrey Epstein is unsealed

A secret settlement deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre that Prince Andrew will use to try to have a sexual abuse case dismissed has been unsealed by a judge in New York.

The 2009 deal between the late paedophile and Ms Giuffre reveals she was paid $500,000, but doesn’t mention Prince Andrew by name.

Ms Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London and at two of Epstein’s properties when she was 17 years old.

Andrew, 61, has strongly denied the claims and a hearing on his motion to dismiss the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning in New York.

If the case moves forward, the Duke of York could be forced to turn over decades of private communications during discovery and be deposed.

Andrew’s attorney Andrew B Brettler has previously argued the civil case should be dismissed.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has said a trial could begin between September and December of 2022 if no settlement is reached.

Andrew’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of five charges of grooming and trafficking teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 in a separate federal criminal trial last week.

Ms Giuffre’s claims did not form a part of the prosecution case in Maxwell’s trial.

