Prince Andrew accuser asks him to provide medical evidence to show he can’t sweat

Prince Andrew has been asked to provide medical evidence that he cannot sweat by lawyers representing Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accuses him of sexual assault.

Attorneys have told the Duke of York they want to see documentary proof of what they call his “alleged…condition”, newly filed court papers show.

The Queen’s son infamously refuted claims he had met Ms Giuffre at a London nightclub in 2001 by saying her recollection that he was sweaty could not be accurate because an episode during the Falklands War had left him unable to perspire.

He also said he was at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking at the night in question.

The new request for medical evidence was revealed on Thursday, the day after Andrew’s former close friend Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of five counts of recruiting and trafficking underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein.

The demands form part of a lawsuit Ms Giuffre filed in August for infliction of emotional distress and battery.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew at the home of Maxwell in London, and at two homes owned by Epstein when she was 17. The duke denies the allegations.

Others requests include “any documents concerning any allegations of sexual abuse or extramarital sex made against you”, as well as the names of anyone he says he met at Pizza Express that evening.

Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettler has so far rejected the requests for medical information on the grounds it is “harassing and seeks confidential and private information and documents that are irrelevant, immaterial and not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.”

The legal team maintain that Maxwell’s conviction does not alter Andrew’s own position and say that, in fact, the trial was “disastrous” for Ms Giuffre, who the prosecution refused to call after one of Epstein’s victims said it was not Maxwell who groomed and recruited her but in fact Ms Giuffre herself.

