Prime minister says it 'did not occur' to him he was breaking covid rules

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Prime minister Boris Johnson has offered a “wholehearted apology” for his Partygate fine on Tuesday (19 April).

“It did not occur to me then or subsequently that a gathering in the cabinet room… could amount to a breach of the rules… that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly,” Johnson said.

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed that a debate will be held on Thursday (21 April) on whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament regarding his knowledge of the Covid rule-breaking.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Prime minister says it 'did not occur' to him he was breaking covid rules