Prime Day Amazon devices deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Ring doorbells, Fire sticks and more

Calling all deal hunters, it’s nearly time for Amazon’s annual shopping bonanza: Prime Day.

While the exact date is yet to be announced, the online giant has confirmed that it will be taking place in its usual month of July. However, for the past two years, Amazon has had to veer off track – in 2020, it was held in October owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and in 2021 it was hosted in June as a result of transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

For the uninitiated, the two-day sale event is best known for whopping discounts on big-ticket items, offering you the chance to bag a serious bargain on everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to Apple products, gaming consoles, laptops and other tech.

Should you be eyeing up one of Amazon’s own-brand devices, you’re in luck because the retailer of course slashes the price of its own tech too. You can expect whopping offers on Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, Kindle ereaders, Fire tablets, and so much more.

As the discerning deal hunters that we are, we’re on hand to help you better understand the 48-hour shopping bonanza by answering all your burning questions and sharing the best deals you can expect on Amazon’s devices ahead of the big day. We’d recommend bookmarking this page so you stay very much in the know as we’ll be updating it regularly.

When will Prime Day deals on Amazon devices begin?

Unlike other sales events, such as Black Friday, where Amazon tends to run deals in the lead-up to the big events, Prime Day is a more contained affair, running for just 48 hours. As such, the deals on Amazon’s own-brand devices will begin on the big day itself.

Though it is worth noting that last year, for the first time ever, it did reveal some of the deals in advance, giving us a little extra time to refine our shopping lists. We’re hoping it’ll do the same for 2022.

Do you need Prime membership to buy Prime Day Amazon devices deals?

The short answer is yes. Prime Day deals are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

What deals to expect on Prime Day for Amazon devices in 2022

When it comes to what you can expect, you’re really in for a treat because, traditionally, Amazon dramatically slashes the price of its own-brand devices.

For example, during the 2021 sale, the Fire stick lite (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by almost 40 per cent, making it just £18.99, which is a seriously sizable saving, especially when you consider its nifty tech. Similarly, Amazon’s Echo dot (£27.99, Amazon.co.uk) saw its price go from £49.99 to £24.99. We’re expecting a very similar price drop for its smart speakers this year.

For the security conscious, if previous year’s Prime Day sales are anything to go by, we suspect there will be some great deals on Blink and Ring. For example, this Blink wireless HD security camera (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 45 per cent to a mere £55. Similarly, Amazon offered customers a Ring alarm 5-piece kit (£159.98, Amazon.co.uk) for just £129.

We expect to see similar discounts this year. But of course, in the lead-up and during the event, we’ll be keeping you in the know with the very best deals as they drop, so be sure to regularly check this page.

Last year’s best Amazon devices deals in the UK

Prime Day 2021 was a mammoth affair as the retailer offered an impressive selection of discounts across tech, but most importantly its own branded devices.

The Echo show 8 (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed by nearly 30 per cent, meaning it was reduced from £119.99 to just £84.99, a particularly sizeable saving considering it was newly released at the time.

There was also 50 per cent off its Echo dot 3rd gen speaker (£25.99, Amazon.co.uk), making it just £19.99, which is particularly affordable owing to it being a great way to introduce smart tech into your home.

Bookworms were treated to a huge range of offers on Amazon’s own range of ereaders too. The Kindle (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) for example was reduced to just £49.99 from £69.99. While the paperwhite (£139.49, Amazon.co.uk) had a saving of more than 30 per cent, making it just £89.99.

For those who are interested in tablets, the price of the Fire HD 8 (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed by nearly 60 per cent, setting customers back just £39.99, which frankly, is a bargain. Similarly, its Fire HD 8 kids pro (£94.99, Amazon.co.uk) was half price – a measly £69.99.

We predict that the Prime Day deals will be just as good this year. Who knows, they could even be better.

