Voters have headed to the polls for primary elections in a number of key states. The results will determine the electoral match-ups in the crucial midterm elections in November.

Here are the Associated Press projections in the key races we’re following:

Rand Paul won the GOP nomination for Senate.

Thomas Massie won the GOP nomination for the 4th Congressional District.

North Carolina

Ted Budd won the GOP nomination for Senate.

Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for Senate.

Pennsylvania

TBA

This page will be updated

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Primary elections: Winners in the key races we’re watching