Primary elections 2022 latest: Trump-backed Republican wins in Illinois as New York’s governor cruises to victory

Lauren Boebert jokes Jesus didn’t have enough AR-15s to save his life

Tuesday saw another wave of primary showdowns across the country as US voters turned out to make crucial decisions ahead of November’s general elections.

This week’s challenges included the numerous battles taking place in New York, where redistricting as well as the resignation of Gov Andrew Cuomo have brewed up a particularly interesting election season. Gov Kathy Hochul won a nomination to serve her first full term as governor in New York, while JB Pritzker coasted to victory in his own primary in Illinois where he will now face David Bailey, a state senator, in the November general election.

Meanwhile in Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert became latest far-right Trump acolyte to win own primary challenge; she faced a challenge from Don Coram of the Colorado She

The first-term congresswoman faced a coordinated effort to dig into her past by David Wheeler, the head of the “Fire Boebert” PAC who previously led a drip-drip campaign of damaging revelations that contributed to Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina.

Show latest update 1656512256 GOP insiders: Richard Irvin’s loss is an epic ‘failure’ Illinois Republicans are not happy after Richard Irvin, the mayor of Aurora, suffered a drubbing in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary election despite raising and spending tens of millions of dollars for his campaign. The staggering sum was not enough to weather an onslaught from both his opponents in the GOP and JB Pritzker, the state’s incumbent governor. A GOP lawmaker who supported Darren Bailey, who won the Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, called Mr Irvin’s defeat “the most epic political failure of all time.” “It’s a total repudiation of the political establishment from the voters,” Rep. Blaine Wilhour told NBC News. John Bowden 29 June 2022 15:17 1656509436 Illinois GOP gubernatorial primary presents good news for Democrats JB Pritzker is celebrating today after winning his own party’s primary on Tuesday and promptly seeing the opponent he sought to sink in the rival Republican primary go down as well. Mr Pritzker easily won the Illinois gubernatorial Democratic primary, but spent millions (with his allies) throughout the primary season in the hopes of sinking the campaign of Republican Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. He will now face a state senator in the general election. After his loss on Tuesday, Mr Irvin declared that his defeat was a victory for Mr Pritzker. The mayor’s campaign raised and spent upwards of $50 million throughout his failed primary bid, a shocking figure which was not supposed to result in a second-place primary finish. John Bowden 29 June 2022 14:30 1656507630 Republican who voted for Jan 6 commission brushes off Trump challenge Rep Michael Guest won his party’s nomination to seek reelection to Congress in Mississippi on Tuesday. In doing so, he defeated a Trump loyalist who sought to use his vote for an investigatory committee focusing on the January 6 attack against him. “Tuesday’s Republican primary isn’t just a choice between Congressman Guest and myself, it’s your chance to say ‘no’ to the Jan. 6 commission that Guest voted for,” declared an ad run by his opponent, Michael Cassidy. Mr Cassidy lost on Tuesday by more than 30 points. Despite his professed loyalty to Mr Trump, the challenger in Mississippi’s 3rd district failed to pick up an official endorsement before Tuesday’s race concluded. John Bowden 29 June 2022 14:00 1656505830 Rudy Giuliani’s son defeated in New York Andrew Giuliani lost his first bid for political office on Tuesday, falling to Rep Lee Zeldin in New York’s GOP gubernatorial primary. The son of Mr Trump’s former top lawyer campaigned with his celebrity-status father during the race, hoping to recapture the Giuliani brand that led to his father becoming mayor of New York City. Instead, he was crushed by more than 20 points. Read more about his unsuccessful bid in the Associated Press: John Bowden 29 June 2022 13:30 1656504030 ICYMI: Trump-backed candidate who said Roe ruling was ‘victory for white life’ wins Illinois primary Rep Mary Miller has won the primary for Illinois’s newly-redrawn 15th congressional district; she defeated a more moderate Republican and fellow House member after winning the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. At a recent rally over the weekend alongside the president she courted controversy with this statement in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe vs Wade: “President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court”. Her spokesperson later said the remark was a slip of the tongue. Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: John Bowden 29 June 2022 13:00 1656500430 Democratic governors have strong showings against challengers It was a good night for JB Pritzker and Kathy Hochul, the Democratic governors of Illinois and New York. Mr Pritzker surged to victory in his primary to seek a second term; he was winning with more than 90 per cent of the vote against Beverly Miles with 80 per cent of the vote in. And Ms Hochul won a decisive victory in the New York primary against progressive Jumaane Williams and conservative Tom Suozzi, who sought to oust Ms Hochul before she had a chance to serve a full term. She replaced Gov Andrew Cuomo, who resigned, last year. John Bowden 29 June 2022 12:00 1656496830 ICYMI: Lauren Boebert wins her primary Freshman Rep Lauren Boebert will likely win reelection this fall after winning a Republican primary in her deep-red district. She faced a state lawmaker from her party’s more moderate wing. She was able to raise millions for her primary defense and won an easy victory despite efforts by a super PAC to dig into her past. Read more from The Indpendent’s Eric Garcia: John Bowden 29 June 2022 11:00 1656493230 GOP congressman facing ethics probe loses his seat Steven Palazzo, a GOP congressman from Mississippi, lost his House seat on Tuesday as he faces a review into whether he misused campaign funds, though it was looking increasingly unlikely that the congressman would be found liable for wrongdoing. He was successfully primaried by police officer Mike Ezell, who is favoured to win the deep red district in November. John Bowden 29 June 2022 10:00 1656489630 Mike Lee easily wins nomination for reelection in Utah Trump loyalist Mike Lee has successfully won his party’s nomination to seek reelection as senator for the state of Utah. His voting record and loyalty to the ex-president contrasts sharply with that of the state’s other GOP senator, Mitt Romney. On Tuesday, he coasted to victory in his primary with more than 60 per cent of the vote against Becky Edwards. John Bowden 29 June 2022 09:00 1656484230 Election fraud conspiracist loses in Colorado Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has lost her bid to be Colorado’s secretary of state, a position that would have given her oversight over state elections. Ms Peters remains under indictment on a number of charges related to her alleged activities in support of efforts to prove Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. She was in a distant third place with nearly 100 per cent of the vote reported Tuesday evening. John Bowden 29 June 2022 07:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Primary elections 2022 latest: Trump-backed Republican wins in Illinois as New York’s governor cruises to victory