Primary election results: Trump rages as Dr Oz struggles and Madison Cawthorn crashes out

‘Great guy’: Trump endorses Dr Mehmet Oz in Republican primary for Senate race

With almost all the results now in from Tuesday’s key primary elections, Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to baselessly suggest mail-in ballots were fraudulent in Pennsylvania, where his chosen Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz is locked in a tight battle with former hedge fund executive David McCormick.

With only a small portion of the vote yet to be counted, the two men are just a tiny number of votes apart, putting them within the 0.5-point margin that triggers an automatic recount – and raising the possibility that mail-in votes could put Mr McCormick ahead.

Elsewhere, strong performances by several Trump-backed candidates indicate the former president still has plenty of clout within the party, but it was far from a perfect scorecard. North Carolina Republicans threw out the far-right congressman Madison Cawthorn in his primary.

That result met with celebration even within the Republican Party, whose establishment increasingly wanted to see the congressman removed from office because of his extreme statements and outlandish behaviour.

Show latest update 1652911456 Who is Dr Oz, the Trump-backed celebrity doctor running for the GOP primary in Pennsylvania’s Senate race? The daytime television personality who millions of Americans have turned to for wellness advice made a surprising turn into Pennsylvania politics last year. Now he’s the possible Republican nominee in a Senate race in a midterm election that could determine the balance of power in Congress. Alex Woodward 18 May 2022 23:04 1652913458 Why we don’t know the results in Pennsylvania’s GOP senate primary just yet Dr Oz and Dave McCormick are just a few tenths of one percentage point apart in the Republican primary for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania. It may be several days or weeks to determine who won the race, with several thousand mail-in or absentee ballots left to be counted and processed. Thousands of printing errors involving mail-in ballots from Lancaster County must also be manually remarked, with a team of 50 volunteers and county employees working with election administrators. The errors impacted about 16,000 of 22,000 mail-in ballots that were returned. Once all ballots counted, the race is likely headed to a recount, if the men can’t escape the .5 per cent threshold that separtes them. That threshold triggers an automatic recount, under state law. That process would have to start by 1 June and end no later than 7 June. Then, of course, the winner in the GOP primary will face John Fetterman, who won every county in the state in the Democratic primary. That general election will put the GOP candidate against Fetterman on 8 November. Alex Woodward 18 May 2022 23:37 1652918425 “I was kicked out of Madison Cawthorn’s primary party. Here’s what I saw beforehand” What was the vibe like at the auto detail shop/campaign party as Madison Cawthorn’s re-election bid came crashing down? The Independent’s John Bowden was there. He got kicked out. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 01:00 1652922025 Kinzinger: Cawthorn’s loss is ‘good for the country’ Illinois Republican congressman and Trump critic called the loss of the former president’s pick in North Carolina “good for the country.” “It’s good for the party. It’s good for the 11th District of North Carolina,” he told CNN. “DC has become kind of a growing ground for people that are just more interested in fame than governing, that are more interested in becoming famous than in actually doing the really serious work, at a time when we have a lot of challenges here at home and a lot of challenges overseas.” Kinzinger is notably not running for re-election. He joins Liz Cheney as the only two Republican House members on the congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack. She said: “I do want to say: never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race. Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days. And that was just extremely hard to overcome, apparently”. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 05:00 1652936400 Trump says ally Dr Oz should declare victory in Pennsylvania primary The former president baselessly suggested that his preferred candidate Dr Oz simply declare himself the winner in the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary, and falsely claimed election officials are “unable” to count ballots – keeping up his bogus narrative that elections, if they don’t go his way, are rigged against him, throwing a wrench into the democratic process. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 06:00 1652940000 Do Republicans like ‘Big Lie’ supporter Doug Mastriano suddenly now believe in legitimacy of elections? Doug Mastriano spent the months after the 2020 presidential election demanding an audit of results and amplifying Trump’s lie that his loss was due to fraudulent outcomes. Last night Mastriano declared victory almost immediately after news networks predicted his GOP primary win for Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, relying on the same electoral process that saw Trump lose two years ago. Why do Mastriano and all the other previous deniers who won their races now believe the election process is fair? The governor in Pennsylvania appoints the secretary of state, an immensely powerful position that runs the state’s elections and signs off on electors. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 07:00 1652943605 How mailed ballots slow results in Pennsylvania Former President Donald Trump blasted Pennsylvania’s elections procedures on social media on Wednesday, even though there are no indications of any wrongdoing with those ballots other than a printing error that was slowing the tally in one county. 