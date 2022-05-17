Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

‘Great guy’: Trump endorses Dr Mehmet Oz in Republican primary for Senate race

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.

In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move given that the state where he’s running is one of the ex-president’s fixations.

Meanwhile, the former president’s pick for the open US Senate seat in North Carolina is Ted Budd – whom most pollsters say holds a comfortable lead over Pat McCrory, the state’s former govenor.

Madison Cawthorn, the embattled first-term congressman who has been buried under a heap of scandals in recent months, is also hoping to prevail in the contested primary for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district. He apparently remains in the lead, though polling has been sparse.

Show latest update 1652797529 Democrats duke it out over ideology While the variously bizarre and acrimonious Republican primaries around the US are getting the lion’s share of the attention today, the Democrats are fighting some serious intraparty battles of their own – many of them on the issue of whether left-wing progressives or centrist moderates stand a better chance of holding key districts in November. And it seems the intensity of the row is being reflected in fundraising, with money pouring into a mere handful of races where the left and the centre are clashing most bitterly. Here’s a dive into the story from Politico. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 15:25 1652795729 Doug Mastriano staffer was at US Capitol on 6 January 2021 Among the various top-tier candidates in tonight’s primaries, perhaps the most controversial is Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, who looks set to be the Republican nominee for governor. A radical right-wing Christian who was openly involved in transporting people to Washington, DC on 6 January 2021, he has taken a hard line against the media during his campaign, with reporters often barred from entering his events. The task of keeping them out has often fallen to his staff – and it now turns out that one of them was not only present at the US Capitol for the 6 January attack, but was also near the spot where journalists were attacked and their equipment smashed. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 14:55 1652793855 Dr Oz invites voters to think of him in bed In a very strange interview on Fox News yesterday, Dr Mehmet Oz offered Pennsylvania voters some soothing words of reassurance about his dedication to working for them. But in his final rendering, the message got more than a little mangled… Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 14:24 1652791829 Pennsylvania poll shows Oz tied with Barnette According to a last-minute survey of Pennsylvania primary voters, it seems that Donald Trump’s endorsee Dr Oz is very much in trouble, with surging far-right candidate Kathy Barnette holding him to an effective tie. Outlining the results, statewide pollster SP&R writes: The GOP nomination for US Senate is a very close race between frontrunner Mehmet Oz (28%) and Kathy Barnette (27%). This should be considered a statistical tie and well within the poll’s margin of error. Dave McCormick, another candidate who has spent considerable resources on paid TV advertising, is the only other candidate with double digit support (at 11%). All other candidates receive single digit support including Carla Sands (3%), Jeff Bartos (2%), and George Bochetto and Sean Gale (1% each). Nearly one in four (or 24%) say they are still undecided. K. Barnette can win this race because among voters who made up their minds “in the last few days”, she leads the field of candidates with 45% (v. 33% for Oz and all others way behind). This suggests she may have the momentum going into the final two days of the campaign. Take a look at the poll below. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 13:50 1652789832 Analysis: The GOP senator determined to bury Madison Cawthorn Ahead of tonight’s primaries in North Carolina, Eric Garcia has taken a look at the mainstream Republican effort to somehow eject Madison Cawthorn from his district – an effort that has been led by incumbed senator Thom Tillis: Tillis’s fight is a mix of trying to put a young man in his place, avenging the friends Cawthorn has crossed, and punishing the Congressman for risking the political victories he worked so hard to achieve. To borrow from another North Carolinian who happens to own Charlotte’s basketball team: “It became personal with me”. Read his full analysis below. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 13:17 1652787629 Kathy Barnette defends her Islamophobic Obama comments One of the many stories swirling around Pennsylvania candidate Kathy Barnette is her history of Islamophobic remarks, including about Barack Obama when he was president. In a recent appearance on Fox News, Ms Barnette was asked to account for a message she posted on 16 January 2016 claiming former president Barack Obama is a “Muslim doing Muslim-like things” – and her answer was not exactly tight. “I was watching … FBI Director James Comey testify, I believe, in front of the Senate, saying ‘we can vet until the cows come home and we know won’t know who these people are. ,’and yet Obama at the time was telling the American people: ‘Don’t worry about it. We’re going to vet everyone,’ and what we were watching as Americans [was] very unnerving,” she said. Read more below from Andrew Feinberg. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 12:40 1652785829 Cawthorn touts “ultra-Maga” views Madison Cawthorn, the right-wing congressman running for re-election with Donald Trump’s endorsement, has embraced his reputation as a hardcore right-winger – an image only reinforced by various incendiary statements and his decision to carry guns into airports – and on the eve of his primary in North Carolina, he tweeted out his view of the Republican Party’s chances this fall: Mr Cawthorn’s prediction runs counter to that of many in the party, and even Donald Trump, who said in a recent statement that the hardliner Kathy Barnette could not offer the GOP a guaranteed victory in Pennsylvania if she wins the primary over his chosen candidate, relative moderate Dr Mehmet Oz. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 12:10 1652783713 Trump phones in to Oz event in Pennsylvania Donald Trump is selective with his in-person appearances on the campaign trail these days, restricting himself mainly to rallies in carefully chosen states with candidates he has heartily endorsed. He held such an event for Dr Mehmet Oz not long ago, but since it became clear the TV medic is in danger of losing his primary, Mr Trump has not appeared in Pennsylvania again. However, an Oz campaign event last night – billed as a “telerally” – saw the president dial in on speakerphone to address a roomful of supporters, reassuring them that the candidate was in fact pro-life and pro-gun. Dr Oz’s long record of relatively liberal positions on both issues is the main strike against him for many conservatives, who have been resistant to his entreaties despite Mr Trump’s backing. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 11:35 1652781226 Barnette attacked over Jan 6…by Fox News Pictures showing Kathy Barnette at the 6 January 2021 march on the US Capitol have met with a furious reception among those already alarmed by her rise – and it’s not just Democrats who are angry. On his show last night, Fox News’s Sean Hannity ramped up his steady opposition to Ms Barnette with a segment on the “mystery” surrounding her. Mr Hannity has been a longtime supporter of Dr Oz as well as Donald Trump, a double affiliation that (all complaints about her extremism aside) has turned him against Ms Barnette since she first came onto the radar. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 10:53 1652778040 Pro-Israel group pours hundreds of thousands into effort to defeat progressive in Pennsylvania The group that serves as the political arm of AIPAC, the Israel lobby’s largest organisation in the US, has poured more than $1m into a Pennsylvania House race to defeat a progressive, Summer Lee, who looks poised to defeat attorney Steve Irwin in the district’s Democratic primary. Mr Irwin is a former GOP staffer and AIPAC itself is currently facing pointed criticism from the left for its refusal to explain why it supported Republican candidates who fought to overturn the 2020 election results last year. But the organisation’s money could still turn the tide in Pennsylvania. John Bowden 17 May 2022 10:00

