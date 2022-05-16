Primary election day 2022 – live: Dr Oz and Madison Cawthorn hope Trump support propels them to victory

‘Great guy’: Trump endorses Dr Mehmet Oz in Republican primary for Senate race

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are occurring in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.

In North Carolina, the former president’s pick for the US Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen Richard Burr, a Republican, is Ted Budd who according to most polling holds a comfortable lead over Pat McCrory, his closest competitor and the state’s former govenor.

Madison Cawthorn, the embattled first-term congressman who has been buried under a heap of scandals surrounding his alcohol use and comments about fellow GOP members of Congress in recent months, is also hoping to prevail in the contested primary for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district. He also remains in the lead, according to sparse polling, though his support has plumeted as news broked that he was charged with a DUI and he became embroiled in a spat with Republican leadership in the House.

Pennsylvania is another test of the former president’s political strength as he has put his support behind Dr Mehmet Oz, celebrity TV doctor and political newcomer who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Sen Pat Toomey. On the Democratic side, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is expected to coast to victory easily in the purple state won by Mr Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 over his opponents Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta. The no. 2 in Gov Tom Wolf’s administration suffered a mild stroke over the weekend, but has vowed to remain in the race and return to the campaign trail for the general election after a short rest.

Show latest update 1652729521 Good afternoon Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday in Kentucky, Oregon, Idaho, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Donald Trump’s power within the Republican Party will be tested once again, while Democratic voters will decide who they think is best to stand against the president’s chosen nominees in November. Follow along for more updates. John Bowden 16 May 2022 20:32

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Primary election day 2022 - live: Dr Oz and Madison Cawthorn hope Trump support propels them to victory