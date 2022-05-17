Primary election day 2022 – live: Dr Oz and Madison Cawthorn hope Trump support propels them to victory

‘Great guy’: Trump endorses Dr Mehmet Oz in Republican primary for Senate race

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.

In North Carolina, the former president’s pick for the US Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen Richard Burr, a Republican, is Ted Budd who according to most polling holds a comfortable lead over Pat McCrory, his closest competitor and the state’s former govenor.

Madison Cawthorn, the embattled first-term congressman who has been buried under a heap of scandals in recent months, is also hoping to prevail in the contested primary for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district. He remains in the lead, according to sparse polling, though his support has plummeted as the scandals piled up.

Pennsylvania is another test of the former president’s political strength. Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Sen Pat Toomey. On the Democratic side, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is expected to coast to victory easily in the purple state won by Mr Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 over his opponents Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta. Mr Fetterman suffered a mild stroke over the weekend, but has vowed to remain in the race.

Show latest update 1652781226 Barnette attacked over Jan 6…by Fox News Pictures showing Kathy Barnette at the 6 January 2021 march on the US Capitol have met with a furious reception among those already alarmed by her rise – and it’s not just Democrats who are angry. On his show last night, Fox News’s Sean Hannity ramped up his steady opposition to Ms Barnette with a segment on the “mystery” surrounding her. Mr Hannity has been a longtime supporter of Dr Oz as well as Donald Trump, a double affiliation that (all complaints about her extremism aside) has turned him against Ms Barnette since she first came onto the radar. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 10:53 1652778040 Pro-Israel group pours hundreds of thousands into effort to defeat progressive in Pennsylvania The group that serves as the political arm of AIPAC, the Israel lobby’s largest organisation in the US, has poured more than $1m into a Pennsylvania House race to defeat a progressive, Summer Lee, who looks poised to defeat attorney Steve Irwin in the district’s Democratic primary. Mr Irwin is a former GOP staffer and AIPAC itself is currently facing pointed criticism from the left for its refusal to explain why it supported Republican candidates who fought to overturn the 2020 election results last year. But the organisation’s money could still turn the tide in Pennsylvania. John Bowden 17 May 2022 10:00 1652774617 Kathy Barnette organised buses to DC on Jan 6 Upstart Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette’s involvement in January 6 was much deeper than previously known. A CNN KFile investigation published on the eve of Pennsylvania’s primary elections revealed that Ms Barnette organised Trump supporters to attend protests in DC on the day of the riot, even boasting that she would bring three buses of “pissed off patriots” to the city in an interview on 5 January 2021. Read more at CNN: John Bowden 17 May 2022 09:03 1652770840 Can Madison Cawthorn survive Thom Tillis? Freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn has no shortage of political foes but one of his most dangerous in his home state is Thom Tillis, the state’s junior Republican senator who will become the senior senator in January following the retirement of Richard Burr. Mr Tillis is pouring his own super PAC’s money behind the effort to oust the Trump-endorsed Mr Cawthorn, who is beset by a myriad of scandals. Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: John Bowden 17 May 2022 08:00 1652767267 Ted Budd looks poised to coast to victory with Trump’s support North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd is poised to claim victory on Tuesday over the state’s former governor in the race to be the GOP nominee for the seat held by retiring Sen Richard Burr. His ascendancy is being buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement as well as that of the affluent Club for Growth, which has poured millions behind Mr Budd after breaking with the former president and being burned by Josh Mandel’s defeat in Ohio. Mr Budd’s success despite running against an opponent who started with far greater name recognition is a sign of the clear power that Donald Trump still wields. Read more in this profile of the race from the Associated Press: North Carolina Senate race tests Trump’s endorsement power When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor John Bowden 17 May 2022 07:01 1652755523 ICYMI: Madison Cawthorn says he’s being treated unfairly Embattled congressman Madison Cawthorn has blamed many of the scandals he faces on opposition from the DC establishment, which he has accused of opposing his efforts to support Donald Trump in Washington. But many of his more recent negative headlines stem from decisions he made in his personal life that have come back to bite him. Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 17 May 2022 03:45 1652751923 Barnette slams frontrunner Dr Oz for insufficient Trump support on eve of primary Kathy Barnette is focusing her fire on Dr Oz as the final hours of the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania tick down. In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Ms Barnette questioned why the Trump-loving Mehmet Oz had not voted in the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats took control of the House. John Bowden 17 May 2022 02:45 1652748323 Less-watched race in Oregon will be test of Biden’s endorsement A congressman running for his eighth term in the House will face a test on Tuesday to prove whether President Joe Biden’s endorsement is enough to make a difference in his race against Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a progressive who has vowed to support Mr Biden’s agenda if she beats his favoured candidate tomorrow. Rep Kurt Schrader was the first candidate endorsed by the president in 2022, but sparse polls have indicated that his primary race could be close. Read more in The Associated Press: John Bowden 17 May 2022 01:45 1652744723 AP analysis: Voters returning to in-person polling stations The vote-by-mail craze that was sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic is “receding”, according to The Associated Press. Primary elections in four states including Georgia and Ohio, which recently held elections, have all shown a massive trend towards in-person voting as the US’s handling of the pandemic has shifted dramatically towards favouring a return to normal life, even as the US has just passed 1 million dead from the virus. John Bowden 17 May 2022 00:45 1652741123 Kathy Barnette’s campaign for the open US Senate seat in Pennsylvania is facing another roadbloack: News that the candidate herself was in Washington DC to support the protests on January 6 that eventually led to a siege of the US Capitol. She does not have Donald Trump’s endorsement in the Pennsylvania Senate race but the far-right darling is surging behind frontrunner Dr Mehmet Oz in recent polling and is now within striking distance of winning the primary. Her campaign confirmed that she was in Washington DC on January 6, where she was seen marching alongside members of the far-right Proud Boys group, but denied that she had committed any illegal acts. “Kathy was in DC to support President Trump and demand election accountability. Any assertion that she participated in or supported the destruction of property is intentionally false. She has no connection whatsoever to the proud boys,” her campaign said. Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: John Bowden 16 May 2022 23:45

