Primark launches UK website for browsing stock

Primark has launched its website in the UK to allow customers to browse stock and check availability before heading to stores.

The value fashion retailer has promised its online shoppers its biggest ever range to browse from home, with thousands of products including clothes and homeware.

The new website is meant to “better connect the journey between searching online and then shopping in store”.

While Primark still does not offer home delivery, the business hopes the website will be a popular resource for customers before heading to their nearest store.

The website has initially launched in the UK and will be rolled out to Primark’s 13 other markets in the coming months.

Primark bosses said the website may help them ‘reach a whole new set of customers’ (PA)

In a statement, the retailer said the move marks a shift in the role of digital within the business as it recognises the critical role online can play to support sales in-store.

Primark said the site’s product pages will house more information and better imagery, while shoppers will also have access to improved search functionality and product filtering, such as by size and colour.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “We know our customers love the experience of shopping with Primark and the surprises they pick up when they come into our stores – it’s what makes Primark special.

“However, we know that they also want to browse the latest collections online and be able to check availability, which is what our new website makes possible for the first time.

“This new website and new features mark a significant step forward for our business and represent a shift in the role of digital at Primark.

“The new site also gives us a great opportunity to reach a whole new set of customers, enabling us to showcase the great range of products we offer when they’re browsing online to help tempt them into our stores.”

