Primaries 2022 – live: High turnout as Marjorie Taylor Greene learns fate and Trump’s Perdue boost falters

Mo Brooks uses footage of himself in aftermath of mass shooting in campaign ad

Key primaries in several US states today will see high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.

In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp looks set to cruise to victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign has failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mike Pence has been campaigning for Mr Kemp.

The state’s GOP senate primary, meanwhile, is almost certain to see the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of personal problems have left some Republicans worried. Also on the ballot is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose grassroots popularity and massive campaign fundraising are expected to give her a clear path to re-election.

And in Alabama, Congressman Mo Brooks looks to be making a comeback in the Republican senate race despite having lost Mr Trump’s endorsement earlier this year. At the time he was sinking in the polls, and also called on his supporters to start “moving on” from the 2020 election, thus provoking Mr Trump’s disdain.

Show latest update 1653402632 Trump offers Perdue last-minute boost As turnout in Georgia’s primary reportedly runs high, Donald Trump has blasted out an email reiterating his endorsement of David Perdue, whom the polls say is set to lose heavily in his challenge to incumbent Brian Kemp. Here’s the former president’s message: David Perdue is a Conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey “The Hoax” Abrams in November. Brian Kemp has failed Georgia. He caved to Stacey Abrams before the 2020 Election and allowed massive Election Fraud to take place. The signing of the Stacey Abrams-backed Consent Decree, so stupidly giving her and the Democrats everything they wanted, was a monumental mistake for not only Georgia, but also for our Nation! Kemp has been a very weak Governor—the liberals and RINOs have run all over him on Election Integrity, and more. Most importantly, he can’t win because the MAGA base—which is enormous—will never vote for him. We need strong leaders who will fight, and time is running out! David Perdue will eliminate the Income Tax, secure the Elections, defend the Second Amendment, support our great Farmers, get crime in Atlanta and other places under control, take care of our great Vets, and put parents back in charge of the schools. David Perdue and Herschel Walker (who I have already strongly endorsed) will make an unstoppable team for Georgia. Trump supporters will turn out to vote for these great leaders in big numbers. David Perdue has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will not let you down! Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 15:30 1653400809 Marjorie Taylor Greene set to hang on as challengers make little headway Far-right Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the highest-profile Republicans facing a primary today, but her race has gotten little attention. That’s partly because none of her five challengers is particularly well known, but more because her incredible fundraising power (she’s raked in $9.2m this cycle) makes her the envy of candidates across the country. Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 15:00 1653399189 Pence to North Carolina Fresh off his appearance with Georgia’s Brian Kemp, a Trump target who looks set to survive, Mike Pence is continuing his campaign roadshow by stumping for North Carolina’s Tedd Budd, the GOP nominee for the state’s open Senate seat. Unlike Mr Kemp, Mr Budd had Mr Trump’s backing over former governor Pat McCrory. The seat is crucial to Republicans’ efforts to retake the Senate. Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 14:33 1653397209 Is Brian Kemp’s likely victory the start of a turn against Trump? Georgia Governor Brian Kemp looks set to survive his challenge from Trump-backed ex-senator David Perdue – and if he does, it will be with the help of none other than Mike Pence, who has been steadily cultivating a personal image of integrity by defending his decision not to try and overturn the 2020 election in Congress. For some, the two men’s apparently successful link-up raises the prospect that Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Republican Party might not be quite as tight as it once seemed. As The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes described it on MSNBC last night: “You have the party rallying around a very conservative Republican governor who is in no way a RINO, but has been targeted specifically and really solely because of his refusal to go along with the Big Lie. So this is a pure referendum on Donald Trump’s most important obsession, and he’s going to lose badly in a crucial state.” Watch his remarks below. Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 14:00 1653395409 Michigan Republicans off ballot thanks to insufficient signatures The Michigan gubernatorial race is a top target for Republicans, with Democratic incumbent and Trump bete noire Gretchen Whitmer fighting for re-election in a purple state. But the party has hit a major hiccup: several of its candidates have failed to qualify for this August’s primary. As reported by the Associated Press, the affected candidates include former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in primary polling despite campaign problems, and businessman Perry Johnson, who has spent millions of his own money to run. Their election petitions were challenged by Democrats who accused them of mass forgery of the signatures required by law. Read more: Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 13:30 1653393293 Oz-McCormick battle moves to the courts The impossibly close Pennsylvania primary between Dr Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick has taken another turn, with Mr McCormick taking legal action to count mail-in and absentee ballots posted in undated envelopes. The challenge comes with the two candidates still separated by fewer than 1,000 votes, putting them well within the margin that triggers an automatic recount. That mail-in ballots may put Mr McCormick over the top is not lost on Donald Trump, who has called on his endorsee Dr Oz to prematurely declare victory and thus delegitimise the outstanding votes. Read more below from Politico. Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 12:54 1653391311 Watch: Cruz campaigns for Brooks despite Trump’s un-endorsement Just as Mike Pence stood up for Brian Kemp in Georgia yesterday in direct opposition to Donald Trump’s endorsement of David Perdue, Texas Senator Ted Cruz hit the trail for Alabama congressman and Senate candidate Mo Brooks, who earlier this year lost the ex-president’s backing after he began to tank in the polls. Mr Brooks responded by sharing the alarming claim that Mr Trump has repeatedly asked friends and colleagues about the possibility of having himself somehow reinstalled as president between now and the next election. Here’s video of Mr Cruz standing up for the abandoned representative, who it seems may have made a late rally in the race. Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 12:21 1653386437 Who is Brian Kemp? Georgia’s Brian Kemp may become known, at least after Tuesday, as the man who did the impossible: Defeat a candidate backed by Donald Trump in a Republican primary in the deep south. That certainly looks to be the case as the incumbent governor charges into Tuesday’s primary with a double-digit polling lead over David Perdue, the Trump acolyte who looks to be set to deliver the former president his first defeat of the 2022 primary season. Read more from John Bowden. Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 11:00 1653384248 Who is Herschel Walker? Georgia’s Republican voters look set to choose as their Senate nominee Herschel Walker, a former NFL player who was already wildly popular before Donald Trump endorsed his campaign. Mr Walker is polling strongly against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, who was elected in a special election runoff at the start of 2020. However, he has long raised concerns among more establishment-leaning Republicans with his periodically erratic public statements and behaviour, and they also worry his personal baggage may be too much for many general election voters to swallow. He faces an allegation of domestic violence dating back two decades, when his then-girlfriend told police that he threatened to “blow her head off” during an argument. However, he told Axios last year that he’s “accountable” for his previous violent behaviour. Read more from John Bowden: Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 10:24 1653380709 Trump endorsee Perdue takes last-minute hail-mary with racist remarks David Perdue, the former senator whom Donald Trump backed to take on Brian Kemp in Georgia, looks set to lose heavily in the state’s primary today, but he’s pulling out all the stops in the race’s final hours – and indulging in some old-fashioned racism directed at Stacey Abrams, who’s running for governor on the Democratic side. This isn’t the first time Mr Perdue has pointed to a candidate of colour’s non-whiteness to draw a contrast. In 2020, as he fought what turned out to be a losing Senate battle against Democrat Jon Ossoff, Mr Perdue took to deliberately mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name at rallies for comedic effect. Andrew Naughtie 24 May 2022 09:25

