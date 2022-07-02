Pride parade returns to London as thousands celebrate 50th anniversary

Posted on July 2, 2022 0

Thousands of people gathered in London on Saturday (2 July) to celebrate 50 years of the Pride parade, which started in 1972 with its very first march.

This is also the first time the parade has taken place since 2019, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people came out to celebrate, but also to protest for the rights of LGBT people.

“There is a huge rise of transphobia in the UK. Pride is back and it shows that we are united, we stand together and we are not gonna take it”, one of the protesters told Independent TV.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Pride parade returns to London as thousands celebrate 50th anniversary