Pride in London launches exclusive editorial partnership with The Independent

Pride in London is officially partnering with The Independentto highlight issues facing the LGBT+ community and raise funds for the organisation’s Unity Fund.

This year, the volunteer-run group, which organises the annual Pride Parade through the West End in London, will celebrate 50 years since the first Pride took place in the UK.

The exclusive partnership with The Independent will continue throughout Pride month, which takes place in June. The news brand is set to mark the month with initiatives in both the UK and the US.

Coverage will span both the Proud and Loud event at the Royal Albert Hall on 4 June and the Pride in London Parade and festivities on 2 July.

This year, Pride in London focuses on making powerful statements on the march towards progress, with a particular focus on establishing a national AIDS memorial, protection of the LGBT+ community against hate crimes, and banning conversion therapy for all.

The Independent, which has a long history of championing the LGBT+ community through campaigns such as The Rainbow List and the Equal Partners campaign, has pledged to take an active role in highlighting the impact of these issues through dedicated editorial content.

The Independent team will also be taking part in the parade to celebrate the LGBT+ community in July.

The 2022 Pride campaign will “commemorate the past 50 years and our evolution as a movement”, the organisation said on its website.

It will also acknowledge “the torch bearers who have come before us and their achievements”.

“As we celebrate and look forward to the next 50 years, we’ll recognise the challenges still faced by our community nationally and globally,” Pride in London added.

Asad Shaykh, director of MarComms for Pride in London, said of the partnership with The Independent: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Independent, a publication known for its long history of campaigning and driving meaningful change for LGBT+ people.

“We have tremendous respect for everything they’ve done over the years, and it’s great to be able to partner with them, to help celebrate the LGBT+ community and amplify our voices together.”

Christian Broughton, managing director of The Independent, added: “The Independent has a long, proud history of campaigning on issues that are important to members of the LGBT+ community, such as Equal Partners, while the long-running Rainbow List has celebrated and championed all kinds of achievements.

“We are honoured to be working with Pride in London to support, educate and inspire, and to keep fighting for ever-greater equality. The Independent is dedicated to making change happen and by working with Pride, we’re thrilled to be able to keep doing so.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pride in London launches exclusive editorial partnership with The Independent