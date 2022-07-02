The stars of Heartstopper were seen dancing and giving the middle finger to homophobic protesters at the Pride in London march.

The young actors from Netflix’s LGBT+ teen series, which has been a huge hit for the platform, were in attendance at the capital’s Pride celebrations on Saturday (2 July).

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in London and is the first time the event has gone ahead since the pandemic.

The group – consisting of Joe Locke, Jenny Walser, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell – wrapped themselves in Pride flags.

In a clip that went viral on social media, the parade was seen coming into contact with homophobic protesters.

While one Pride attendee attempted to pull an anti-LGBT+ sign from their hands, the cast of the show could be seen jumping and dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

Members of the cast, including lead actor Locke, also gave the protesters the middle finger.

The clip was shared by Sky News journalist Scott Beasley, who wrote: “The stars of Heartstopper absolutely loving it as anti-LGBT protesters are challenged by a young Pride supporter.”

The cast of ‘Heartstopper’ at Pride in London (Getty Images)

On Friday (1 July), Locke and Connor, as well as their co-stars Yasmin Finney and William Gao, appeared in a Pride special of Celebrity Gogglebox.

In it, the cast grew emotional as they watched the coming out scene from Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys.

The Independent is the official publishing partner of Pride in London 2022.

Source Link Pride in London: Heartstopper stars dance and give middle finger to homophobic protesters at parade