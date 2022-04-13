Preston fire: Girl, 3, and boy, 5, die after family trapped in burning building

Two children have died from their injuries after a fire tore through a building in Preston on Friday.
Lancashire Police said they arrived at the property in Coronation Crescent after receiving reports that people were trapped inside the building.
A mother and her two young children – a three-year-old girl and a five year-old boy – were taken to hospital, where the siblings died after medical intervention was withdrawn, the force added.
