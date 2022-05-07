President Macron has emotional meeting with the parents of Samuel Paty

Posted on May 7, 2022 0

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has had an emotional meeting with the parents of Samuel Paty, the schoolteacher murdered by an islamic terrorist in 2020.

The pair looked emotional as they welcomed Macron with open arms after accepting an invitation to his second-term innauguration, sharing a hug, as well as a kiss on the cheek, as onlookers filmed.

The President has previously been prominent in helping the family seek justice, and awarded Paty the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest civilian honour.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link President Macron has emotional meeting with the parents of Samuel Paty