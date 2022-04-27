President Macron gets tomatoes thrown at him in crowded market

Emmanuel Macron had tomatoes thrown at him as he visited a food market in Cergy, northwest of Paris.

The French president was visiting the town on Wednesday (27 April) following his re-election last Sunday.

This clip shows an umbrella being opened to shield the president as he continues to walk through the market.

“I want to give a message of respect and consideration to these areas that are among the poorest in the country, right from the start of my mandate,” Macron said.

