Preserved ‘vintage’ Burger King restaurant found behind a wall in US mall

A perfectly preserved ‘vintage’ Burger King restaurant has been found behind a wall inside a Delaware mall.

The restaurant has been hidden at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware, for over 10 years.

Jonathan Pruitt stumbled across the relic and posted photos of his discovery on social media, where they went viral.

“We have verified that the gloriously retro design and décor lines up closely with Burger King restaurants operating in the 1980s and 1990s and this is in fact a former Burger King restaurant,” a Burger King statement said.

