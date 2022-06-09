Preschool teachers arrested after video shows them stepping on child’s hand and poking toddler’s forehead

Two preschool teachers in Georgia have been arrested on allegations of child cruelty after they were caught stepping on a child’s hand and poking a toddler’s forehead in the classroom livestream, the police says.

The teachers are identified as Zeina Alostwani and Soriana Briceno, who worked at the Parker-Chase Preschool in Roswell city of Fulton County in Georgia.

The video captured on the livestream showed children sitting in a circle as one of the teachers came from the back and appeared to step on a child’s hand. She continued to stand on it for several seconds.

After moving away from the child, the teacher is seen kneeing a second child in the back.

The other teacher, who appeared to be Ms Alostwani, seen sitting in the middle of the circle and poking a toddler forehead with her finger.

Teacher appears to step on a child’s hand as she continues to stand on it for several seconds (Screengrab)

The children are reported to be 2-year-old and 3-year-old respectively.

The incident was flagged by a child’s parents, Gloria Barghi and Brant Duncan, who spotted the incident on the live stream and rushed to check on their child. It was first reported by NBC News.

Ms Barghi told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta that the intuition prompted her to look in on the classroom from an app on her phone.

“I pulled up the app. I picked it up right when the lead teacher was assaulting the first victim,” she said.

“I think as a mom, your job is to protect your child… and there’s a guilt.. that I put him in that environment everyday,” Ms Barghi told the channel, breaking into tears.

“We entrusted in their staff to protect and watch over our children, and they’re evil,” said the father, Mr Duncan, in the interview with the channel.

The teachers are identified as Soriana Briceno and Zeina Alostwani and worked Parker-Chase Preschool in Roswell city of Fulton County in Georgia (Screengrab/Video)

Both teachers were arrested on Monday and charged with first degree child cruelty, the Roswell police has said in a statement.

Endeavor Schools, the company that oversees the preschool, has announced in a statement to NBC that the teachers in the video have been dismissed.

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn that … teachers in the Parker-Chase Pre-Primary B classroom used inappropriate disciplinary actions with children,” the statement said.

“The teachers in question were immediately removed from the classroom and have been dismissed. We reported this matter to our licensing agency and Children’s Protective Services and are cooperating fully with the authorities, who have informed us that criminal charges are being pursued.”

“While we are extremely grateful that the children are well, we take this matter seriously, and our investigation is ongoing. We expect our staff to adhere to the highest standards of care, and any failure to do so will not be tolerated.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Preschool teachers arrested after video shows them stepping on child’s hand and poking toddler’s forehead