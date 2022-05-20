Premier Sports lands broadcasting rights to Scotland matches until 2024

Scotland’s matches after next month’s World Cup play-off will be beamed live by Premier Sports until 2024.

It was announced on Friday that the broadcaster has won the rights through UEFA’s centralised National Association media rights sales process, whereby UEFA manages and oversees the marketing and sales of broadcast rights for all 55 European nations’ matches, guaranteeing each nation a pre-determined fee as a result.

The new deal will see Premier Sports broadcast all six of Scotland’s matches in their 2022 UEFA Nations League campaign, beginning with the home match against Armenia on June 8, as well as the Euro 2024 qualification campaign and any friendly fixtures up to June 2024.

As part of the deal, Premier Sports – which already broadcasts Scottish Cup matches and sponsors the League Cup – has committed to airing three of Scotland’s matches in the next two years free-to-air. In addition, highlights of all of Scotland’s fixtures will be available for free on matchday.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “It is an exciting time for the Scotland Men’s National Team and we are pleased to welcome Premier Sports as the broadcast partner of the national side to grow their existing domestic Scottish football coverage.

“Premier Sports have been a tremendous supporter of Scottish football since they became the broadcast partner for the Scottish Cup in 2018 and it comes as no surprise to see them recognise the value of Scottish football by becoming the broadcast partner for our men’s national side.

“The deal not only strengthens our relationship with Premier Sports, but also enhances their offering to fans of Scottish football, with subscribers now set to benefit from even more regular high-quality coverage of Scottish football on their channels.”

News of the Premier Sports deal follows UEFA’s recent announcement that Nordic broadcaster ViaPlay had won the rights to show Scotland’s matches from 2024 to 2028, beginning with the 2024 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Sky Sports will show Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Ukraine on June 1, as well as a potential play-off final away to Wales a few days later.

