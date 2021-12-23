Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.

The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.

The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.

There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.

So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need to know.

Premier League stadiums in order of capacity

Brentford’s Community Stadium – 17,250

Watford’s Vicarage Road – 21,577

Burnley’s Turf Moor – 21,944

Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park – 25,456

Norwich City’s Carrow Road – 27,244

Brighton’s Amex Stadium – 30,666

Wolves’ Molineux Stadium – 31,700

Leicester City’s King Power Stadium – 32,312

Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium – 32,505

Leeds United’s Elland Road – 37,792

Everton’s Goodison Park – 39,572

Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge – 41,837

Aston Villa’s Villa Park – 42,785

Newcastle United’s St James’ Park – 52,405

Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium – 53,394

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium – 55,097

West Ham’s London Stadium – 60,000

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium – 60,260

Spurs’ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 62,850

Manchester United’s Old Trafford – 76,000

