Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.
The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.
The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.
There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.
So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need to know.
Premier League stadiums in order of capacity
Brentford’s Community Stadium – 17,250
Watford’s Vicarage Road – 21,577
Burnley’s Turf Moor – 21,944
Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park – 25,456
Norwich City’s Carrow Road – 27,244
Brighton’s Amex Stadium – 30,666
Wolves’ Molineux Stadium – 31,700
Leicester City’s King Power Stadium – 32,312
Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium – 32,505
Leeds United’s Elland Road – 37,792
Everton’s Goodison Park – 39,572
Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge – 41,837
Aston Villa’s Villa Park – 42,785
Newcastle United’s St James’ Park – 52,405
Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium – 53,394
Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium – 55,097
West Ham’s London Stadium – 60,000
Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium – 60,260
Spurs’ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 62,850
Manchester United’s Old Trafford – 76,000
