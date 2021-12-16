Premier League postpones four more fixtures this weekend as Covid-19 crisis grows

Four more Premier League matches have been postponed this weekend as the Covid-19 crisis continues to rip through clubs and pressure grows to suspend all matches over Christmas.

In addition to Manchester United’s match against Brighton, which was called off earlier on Thursday, Southampton vs Brentford, Watford vs Crystal Palace, West Ham vs Norwich and Everton vs Leicester have all now been postponed.

The league said outbreaks at Brentford, Watford, Norwich, Leicester and Manchester United were the cause of the postponements.

“The League understands fans will be disappointed these games have had to be postponed and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused,” a statement read. “All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

More to follow…

