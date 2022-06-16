Premier League: Key fixtures for 2022/23 season revealed

The Premier League‘s 2022/23 fixture list was revealed on Thursday (16 June), with a number of key matches taking place ahead of the break for the 2022 World Cup.

Champions Manchester City begin their title defence at West Ham in the final match of the opening weekend’s fixtures, with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on Friday 5 August kicking off the season.

Liverpool, who were beaten to the trophy by just one point last month, will start their campaign against newly-promoted Fulham one day later.

