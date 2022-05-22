Premier League Golden Boot 2022: Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah share top scorer award

Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah have been jointly crowned winners of the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2021/22 season.

The Tottenham forward went into the last day of the campaign in second place behind the Liverpool man, but two goals for the South Korean in a 5-0 win over Norwich City saw a late turnaround for the individual award.

With the Egyptian left on the bench for the Reds, the opportunity was there for Son and his side to go goal-crazy against the league’s bottom, and already relegated, team.

And that ultimately proved the case as Son scored the fourth and fifth on the day to guarantee Spurs’ passage into the Champions League for next season.

But just as it looked as though he would win by one, Salah did emerge off the bench as Liverpool sought a winner against Wolves – and he found a way through for his 23rd of the competition, levelling with Son and ensuring a first split award since 2018/19 when Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all scored 22 to share a three-way tie.

Golden Boot race: The top 10 scorers

Son Heung-min (Tottenham) – 23

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 23

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 18

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 17

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 16

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 15

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 15

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 14

Wilifred Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 14

Raheem Sterling (Man City) – 13

