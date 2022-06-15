Premier League fixtures: When are they released and when does 2022-23 season start?

The 2022-23 Premier League season is coming sharply into focus and the announcement of the fixtures is always an eagerly-anticipated moment for suppporters of the 20 clubs, as well as football fans in general.

The 2021-22 campaign may barely be over but the moment that we find out who is facing who on opening day, what the festive fixtures look like and which sides have a nightmare end to the season is just around the corner.

The 2022-23 Premier League season will see Manchester City gunning for a fifth title in six seasons, with Liverpool once again expected to be hot on their heels and the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, an Erik ten Hag-led Manchester United and perhaps even financial powerhouse Newcastle hoping to close the gap and have a tilt at the trophy.

Nottingham Forest are back in the top flight after a 23-year absence and will be anxious to see who they face in their first Premier League game since 1999, while Fulham and Bournemouth also return to the big time after promotion from the Championship

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture announcement:

When will the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures be released?

The fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season will be announced at 9am on Thursday 16 June.

How can I keep track of the Premier League fixture release?

We will be providing full live coverage of the Premier League fixture release here at The Independent, including a live blog.

When does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

The season will get underway on the weekend of August 6-7, one week earlier than the 2021-22 campaign.

The first game is currently slated for Saturday August 6 but that could change to the evening of Friday August 5 depending on TV picks – which will be announced by Sky Sports and BT Sport shortly after the fixture list is released.

The final round of Premier League matches are scheduled for Sunday May 28, 2023.

When does the transfer window close?

The transfer window will shut on Thursday 1 September, almost a month into the new Premier League season.

When is the winter break for the World Cup?

The final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup 2022 takes place on the weekend of November 12-13.

The first World Cup games in Qatar are on Monday November 21 – with England facing Iran that day – only a week after the Premier League is paused, with the Championship also coming to a stop on November 12-13.

The World Cup final is on Sunday December 18 before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day, with the Championship getting back underway on 10-11 December. Leagues 1 and 2 continue as normal throughout the World Cup.

When are the Championship, League 1 and League 2 EFL fixtures released?

The EFL will release its fixtures on Thursday 23 June, a week after the Premier League announcement.

The Championship, League 1 and League 2 seasons are starting earlier than usual this year, with the first games set to be played on 30-31 July.

Scottish Premiership fixtures are announced on Friday 17 June, with the season starting on July 30-31.

