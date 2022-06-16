Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and more’s 2022/23 matches confirmed

Manchester City enjoy victory parade after clinching dramatic EPL title

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season are set to be revealed.

Manchester City are set to learn how they will begin the defence of the title they won so dramatically last month. Ilkay Gundogan was their hero scoring twice in a late blitz against Aston Villa on the final day. That result ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s side now surely hopeful of going one better this time around.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly will hope to start his tenure as he means to go on after finally securing a deal to buy the club from Roman Abramovich last term while Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League under Antonio Conte and will hope their upward trajectory continues after a strong end to the year.

It’s also a big day as ever for the promoted teams with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest eager to learn how their life back in the big time of English football begins. Follow all the latest as the 2022/23 fixture list is revealed.

Show latest update 1655360282 Premier League fixtures: When are they released and when does 2022-23 season start? The 2022-23 Premier League season is coming sharply into focus and the announcement of the fixtures is always an eagerly-anticipated moment for suppporters of the 20 clubs, as well as football fans in general. The 2021-22 campaign may barely be over but the moment that we find out who is facing who on opening day, what the festive fixtures look like and which sides have a nightmare end to the season is just around the corner. The 2022-23 Premier League season will see Manchester City gunning for a fifth title in six seasons, with Liverpool once again expected to be hot on their heels and the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, an Erik ten Hag-led Manchester United and perhaps even financial powerhouse Newcastle hoping to close the gap and have a tilt at the trophy. Jack Rathborn 16 June 2022 07:18 1655359923 Premier League 2022/23 fixtures released Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage to reveal the Premier League’s 2022/23 fixtures. We will have confirmation of every club’s fixtures at 09:00 BST. Nottingham Forest, returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1998-99, Fulham and Bournemouth will all be eagerly anticipating their schedules. The season begins a week earlier than normal on the weekend of Saturday, 6 August, while the campaign comes to a close on 28 May. Remember, there will be no games between 13 November and 26 December due to the World Cup in Qatar, which will add an extra dynamic to the season and factor into squad building this summer in the transfer market. Jack Rathborn 16 June 2022 07:12

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and more’s 2022/23 matches confirmed