Premier League could get fifth Champions League spot under new rules

Uefa is set to scrap its coefficient plan and from 2024 will award two Champions League places to countries whose clubs collectively performed best in Europe the previous campaign.

An agreement has been reached in Vienna between Uefa and the European Club Association on access to the new-look competition.

The proposal to award two places in the new 36-team league phase based on individual clubs’ European performances over five years has been scrapped, with critics arguing it created a safety net for failing big clubs and a Super League by default.

Instead two places will be awarded to clubs from the countries who performed best in Europe in the previous term.

If applied to next season that would mean the Premier League in England gaining an extra spot, along with the top flight in the Netherlands.

It is also understood the number of matches in the new-look league phase per team will drop to eight, with the initial proposal being 10 matches.

More follows…

