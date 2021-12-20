Premier League confirms 84% of players have received a Covid-19 vaccination

The Premier League has confirmed that 84% of players and staff have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, with 77% having now received two jabs.

The league announced the figures after clubs decided not to postpone a round of fixtures over the festive period following a meeting of shareholders on Monday afternoon.

“The league also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three Covid-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey,” a statement read.

“Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.

“The league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January.”

More follows…

