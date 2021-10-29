Premier Inn hotel evacuated after man’s body and chemicals found in room

A Premier Inn hotel in Surrey was evacuated after a man’s body and an unknown chemical substance were found inside a room.

Surrey Police was called to the Staines Road Premier Inn in Sunbury at around 3.25pm on Thursday following reports that a man had been found dead.

Emergency services attended the scene and a cordon was put in place.

Following a search of the room, chemicals were found and the hotel was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Police said they are working with authorities to identify the substance, although they believe there is “no risk to the wider public”.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Premier Inn staff and guests were allowed back into the hotel at around 8pm.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “You may have noticed a large police and emergency service presence at the Premier Inn in Sunbury earlier today.

“We were called to the Premier Inn on Staines Road in Sunbury at around 3.25pm this afternoon following reports of a man found deceased in a hotel room.

“Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and a cordon was put in place.

“Following a search of the room, chemicals were found and the hotel was evacuated as a precaution. We are currently working with other agencies to identify the substance but we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed.”

