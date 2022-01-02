Pregnant mother-of-three wanted over police officer shootings is arrested

A pregnant mother-of-three wanted for killing one police officer and wounding another has been arrested in Illinois.

Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, Illinois, turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department at around 4pm on Friday afternoon in connection to the shooting of the two officers at a motel on 29 December, according to Illinois State Police.

Ms Harris surrendered to authorities in the presence of her attorney just hours after a man also suspected in the shooting was arrested in Indiana.

Darius Sullivan, 26, was taken into custody without incident at a home in North Manchester, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined a huge multi-state manhunt to search for the two suspects after they went on the run following Wednesday’s fatal shooting.

The shooting unfolded when officers were called to reports of a noise complaint that dogs were barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50 on Wednesday, police said.

Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, 49, and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, responded to the scene at the motel at around 9:40pm.

The two officers entered the motel and located the room where the owner of the vehicle was believed to be staying.

Police said the officers were speaking to the people inside when the individuals opened fire, shooting both Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Tyler.

The officers were both rushed to hospital where Sgt. Rittmanic died from her injuries.

Officer Bailey underwent surgery and remained in a critical condition as of Friday.

Illinois State Police released the identities of the two suspects and asked for the public’s help in tracking them down.

Mr Sullivan was arrested first after a search warrant was executed at a home in North Manchester around 9:30am Friday morning.

Authorities said he would be extradited from Indiana to Kankakee County to face charges over the police officers’ shootings.

Another man was also arrested during the search and weapons and drugs were found inside the home, police said.

Ms Harris’ attorney told WLS-TV his client then handed herself in voluntarily.

He said she is a pregnant mother of three children and “maintains her innocence”.

She is now being held behind bars at the Jerome D. Combs Adult Detention Facility in Kankakee and is expected to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.

Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was killed in the shooting (Bradley Police Department)

Indiana State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement on Friday that the two alleged “cop killers” would now be held accountable.

“In a multi-jurisdictional effort, two alleged cop killers have been taken into custody today and will now face justice,” she said

“The Law Enforcement family and the community lost a devoted officer, and another continues to fight for his life.

“The ISP will continue to offer our prayers and support to the Bradley Police Department during this difficult time.”

Sgt. Rittmanic was just five years away from retiring after spending 14 years with the Bradley Police Department, according to her family.

The attack on the officers came just hours after another Illinois law enforcement officer was shot and killed in Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was found dead along Interstate 64 after he had responded to a motorist assist call at around 5 am Wednesday.

Another officer arrived on the scene to find the deputy killed and his squad car stolen.

The vehicle was found abandoned later along the interstate.

Ray Tate, a 40-year-old from Kentucky, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly going on a shooting and carjacking rampage.

Mr Tate is believed to have killed the officer before fleeing the scene in his squad car, then abandoning the car and carjacking a tractor-trailer semi.

He then allegedly forced the driver to drive to Missouri where they pulled over at a QuikTrip convenience store in St. Peters.

There, police said the suspect shot and carjacked another man, before driving to a home in Illinois and holding a homeowner hostage.

