Pre-departure Covid tests for travel scrapped in latest government review

Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to the UK have been scrapped in the latest government review of restrictions.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to present a negative coronavirus test (PCR or lateral flow) before being allowed to embark on their journey to the UK.

The requirement for all arrivals to take a PCR test within two days of entering the country and self-isolate until they receive a negative result will also be axed from 4am on 7 January.

Vaccinated travellers can instead take a cheaper lateral flow test within the two-day window, and need not quarantine while they await the result.

“From Friday we will be scrapping the pre-departure test…we will also be lifting the requirement to isolate on arrival,” Mr Johnson said during today’s PMQs.

More follows…

