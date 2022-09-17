Prakash Jha Calls Out Bollywood’s ‘Big Stars’ For Promoting Tobacco; ‘When They Get ₹50 Crores For Doing One Ad…’

Brand deals and commercials are crucial and profitable side hustles for public figures. However, when in limelight, it is imperative to be mindful of what the celebrities promote. Celebrated filmmaker Prakash Jha believes some ‘big and legendary’ celebrities just did not get this memo and are more after the handsome price that it provides instead.

In an interview with Times Of India, Gangaajal director Prakash Jha talked about not working with the ‘big stars’ of Bollywood. ”There are 5-6 actors. Look at the condition of these actors. Why will they work in my films when they get ₹50 crores for doing one gutkha advertisement? The actors are selling gutkha. Can you imagine? What are these top, legendary actors doing?” he said in the interview.

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh have often landed in trouble for promoting tobacco brands. Jha had worked with Ajay Devgn in the 2003 film Gangaajal. The director further revealed that a principal told him that the boys around the school were caught chewing gutka. He added, ”Roam around the north through Lucknow, Prayagraj and Mugalsarai, there are big hoardings put up where all our big stars are selling all types of gutkhas (tobaccos) and paan masalas.”

He also spoke candidly about the ‘star system’ and correcting the filmmaking process. The director also talked about the importance of having a ‘subject’ and ‘passion of making cinema’ to initiate the process by adding, ”It can’t start with the 500-crore funding”. ”When stars take time out from selling gutkhas and want to focus on content, they will come to me automatically,” Prakash Jha concluded.

