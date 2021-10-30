Prakash Jha Attacked By Bajrang Dal On Sets Of ‘Aashram 3’ For Hurting Hindu Sentiment; Film Body Demands Probe

In cases of growing intolerance, Prakash Jha was recently attacked by the Bajrang Dal on the sets of Aashram 3 in Bhopal where the shooting of the Bobby Deol-starrer was underway. Why? Because the show apparently portrays Hindus in a wrong way and has managed to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus. It is imperative to note the noise around the show which revolves around a self-styled God man who cons his devoted followers out of money had erupted back when the first season had hit an OTT platform.

And it seems like the fire has been reignited by Bajrang Dal activists who not only manhandled the crew and stopped the shooting of the series but also threw ink on Jha, the director/producer, reports the Times Of India. Reportedly, they pelted stones, injuring one person and damaging the windscreens of two busses at Bhopal’s Arera Hills. While the police reached the spot, unfortunately, no arrests have been made so far.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhopal south, Sai Krishna Thota, was quoted saying, “Bajrang Dal activists objected that this web series hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it contains obscene scenes.” Bajrang Dal’s state convener Sushil Surhele added, “Prakash Jha wrongly portrayed the arrangements in a Hindu ashram in its previous seasons by showing the exploitation of women by gurus. There have been ashrams in sanatan dharma since the past thousand years that played important role in building social values. There is no truth in what has been shown in this web series. We blackened the face of Prakash Jha and are searching for Bobby Deol, who should learn from his elder brother Sunny Deol (Bollywood actor and BJP MP), who has played roles in patriotic movies.”

Needless to say, the fraternity has condemned the attack on Jha. Celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta and others have also slammed the agenda at play with other Twitter personalities pointing out Jha’s remark back in the day when he said there is no intolerance.

Scared silence and continued deference will only empower such hooligans and further such oppression. But who will bell the cat? https://t.co/6blyxY71M2 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 25, 2021

ठीक २१ साल पहले का दृश्य याद आता हैं जब मुंबई में शिव सेना के कुछ लोगों ने एक नए निर्देशक के चेहरे पर काली स्याही पोथी थी। तब हम ख़ामोश थे और उस खामोशी का नतीजा ऐसी तसवीरें हैं… दोष जितना उन गुंडों का हैं उतना ही हमारा हैं… https://t.co/5vNzXPoLgu — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 25, 2021

What ? This is terrible . The industry has to get together otherwise … (do I have to state it ) . Come on , “Associations “ . Stand with your members ! https://t.co/FoUesr7n5T — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) October 25, 2021

After some twisted attention seeking low grade thugs attacked the sets of Ashram 3 in Bhopal: Delighted to find out that dir #PrakashJha n his crew continued shooting n finished late the scheduled shoot 4d day Jha had ink in his eye n was in some discomfort

Well done sir👏🏽 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 26, 2021

DISGUSTING!!! Ashram, Bobby Deol Set Attack: Prakash Jha, Crew Manhandled, Bajrang Dal Shuts Down Shooting https://t.co/9GG0LTzJDa — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 25, 2021

Shocking, shameful and utterly believable! No one is safe in #NewIndia .. The culture of rampant impunity to lynch mobs has brought us to a point where anyone can be attacked anytime for anything! Surreal & horrifying. https://t.co/fj2J8wzTYb — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 24, 2021

Mr @akshaykumar, Mr. @SirPareshRawal and the likes in #Bollywood.

Will you say something in support of Mr. #PrakashJha ?

He is from your fraternity.

Will you stay silent ?

Are you afraid of condemning this act of violence against one of your own ? pic.twitter.com/2rHsdtgDQb — Clyde Crasto – क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) October 25, 2021

Sad to see the images of #PrakashJha assaulted -have been saying for ever if we don’t collectively say enough is enough they will come after each n everyone https://t.co/UeFeFcrYA2 — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) October 25, 2021

“You can’t encourage snakes in your backyard and expect them to only bite your neighbour” But I stand with #PrakashJha ..he must immediately move court and site Tehseen poonawalla vs Union of India wrt mob violence and file a case. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/1vOpBv1wDV — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 25, 2021

Not just that, the Producers Guild of India has also called for strict action and probe. The statement read, “The Producers Guild of India strongly condemns the brazen acts of violence, harassment and vandalism faced by the crew involved in the production of the series Ashram in Bhopal. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and the Guild is alarmed to note the frequency with which both the production and exhibition sectors are severely and illegally disrupted by various elements with impunity.”

Official Statement by Producers Guild Of India pic.twitter.com/xpqUEMcjJ6 — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) October 25, 2021

“Content production contributes significantly to local economies, generates employment and promotes tourism which is why authorities in India and across the world formulate policies to attract producers to their respective regions,” it added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has backed the fringe group’s demand to change the name of the web series. He is the same minister that threatened Dabur to withdraw the Karwa Chauth ad featuring a same-sex couple. “In the name of the web series, an attempt is being made to deliberately target Hinduism for a long time. Considering the spirit of the majority society, Prakash Jha should consider changing the name of his web series Ashram.”

So, what do you think of the entire episode? Tweet to us @MashableIndia and let us know!

