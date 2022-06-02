Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Adipurush' To Have A Bigger Budget Than 'Bahubali' Franchise; Find Out How Much

Following Radhe Shyam’s unsuccessful run at the box office, Prabhas is all set to bounce back with movies like Salaar and Adipurush in his bag. Both the movie are being made on a huge budget and are set to be Prabhas’ biggest releases to date. As per several reports, the mythological drama Adipurush will be the most expensive Indian movie to ever be produced and will have a budget that will be more than Prabhas’s previous franchise, Bahubali.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the producer of the movie, Bhushan Kumar, confirmed that budget of Adipurush is Rs. 500 crore. He said, “Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with houseful board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it’s kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film.”

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, and stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on 12 January 2023

