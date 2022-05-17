Prabhas' Fan Threatens To End His Life In A Letter To 'Salaar' Director, And The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

South actor Prabhas, who enjoys a massive fan following thanks to his blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ movies, has become the talk of the town thanks to a literally ‘die-hard’ follower. With the actor busy with his upcoming projects and other commitments, fans have been desperately waiting for the makers of ‘Salaar’ to share an update, but with no response of any kind, a Prabhas’ fan has threatened to take his own life in a letter to director Prashanth Neel.

As the fan written life-threatening letter goes to gain more attention on various social platforms, the shocking episode has grabbed everyone’s attention. Claiming that the filmmaker had promised to share updates of ‘Salaar’ soon, the fan wrote, “We are already hurt and disappointed as the same happened during Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Prabhas’ previous movies. If we do not get glimpses of Salaar this month, then I will suicide for sure. We want Salaar updates (sic).”

While the viral letter left everyone stunned, the makers of ‘Salaar’ finally launched the film’s official Twitter handle. The bio on the account reads, “Salaar is an Indian action film*ing #Prabhas, written and directed by Prashanth Neel.” Earlier in the day, they even shared a poster on their official handle.

While Prabhas’ has been roped in to essay the lead role in the action-thriller, ‘Salaar’ will also star Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Disha Patani and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. And according to various reports, the Prashanth Neel is expected to release in 2023.

Last seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas has a long list of bid-budget movies like Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone and Om Raut’s much-awaited ‘Adipurush’ co-starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, apart from ‘Salaar’ in the pipeline.

