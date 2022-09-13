Power Tools Market Estimated at USD 30.83 Bn In 2021, Likely To Surge At 4.3% CAGR During 2022 – 2031

The global Power Tools Market is expected to grow from US $ 30.83 billion in 2021 to USD 46.73 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Because of the rapid growth in passenger and commercial vehicle sales, the power tools market is experiencing a surge in demand. The market is expected to grow quickly due to the increasing demand for power tools for fastening.

Power tools can be activated with a power source other than manual labor. These tools are used in many applications, including production and assembly lines, maintenance, repair, packaging, and DIY. Power tools are highly desired because of their ease and efficiency, low labor costs, and portability.

Over the next ten years, power tools will be in high demand due to increased adoption in the construction and automotive industries. There are many fastening tasks involved in automotive assembly and production lines. These redundant tasks can be reduced by using power tools, which allows for increased efficiency and time savings. Power tools are being increasingly used by both vehicle manufacturers and repair and maintenance service providers in automotive. The demand for power tools is also increasing due to the increased use of drills and sanders in construction.

DRIVERS: A rising demand from the automotive industry for power tools

Due to increasing passenger and commercial vehicle sales across Asia and Europe, the demand for power tools in the automotive industry is growing rapidly. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (IOMVM), the European market saw a 2 million increase in commercial vehicle sales and 14 million passenger vehicles in 2020. In the Asia Pacific, however, there were only 80 lakhs of commercial vehicle sales and 1 million passenger vehicles in 2020. These high numbers reflect the increasing demand for vehicles and have prompted automakers to ramp up production.

RESTRAINT

Assembly tools and power tools are precision instruments that require regular maintenance. Regular calibration is required for power tools to perform precise operations. Motors, batteries, drive belts, carbon brushes, and motors all wear out over time. Power tool components are not the only ones that need to be maintained. Other components like power switches, drill bits, and accessories also require maintenance because they are often used in every industry

Recent Developments

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, a manufacturer of woodcutting tools and other woodworking products, announced in September 2021 that it would expand its product range with its 18V and 12-V cordless sanders. The GEX12V-5 Brushless 5In was launched. The new cordless sanders were created for ease and maximum balance.

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, August 2021, announced the brand-new entries in its random orbit sanders, GEX33-6N 6 inches, GEX33-5N 5 inches, and GEX34-6N6 inches. These new sanders have been specially designed for professionals.

Global Power Tools Market Segmentation Based on Mode Type, Tool Type, Application, & Region

Based on Mode Type:

Electric Type

Pneumatic Type

Engine Driver Type

Hydraulic Type

Powder-Actuated Type

Based on Tool Type:

Drilling and Fastening/Driving Tools

Sawing and Cutting Tools

Material Removal Tools

Routing Tools

Demolition Tools

Other Tool Types

Based on Application:

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Other Applications

Based on Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America.

MEA

Key Market Players included in the report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Hilti Corporation

Makita Corp

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Snap-on Incorporated

Apex Tool Group LLC

