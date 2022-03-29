Power cut hits parts of London as internet and traffic lights go down

A major power cut has left thousands without traffic lights, internet and water in east London.

UK Power Networks has said there is a power cut affecting the E1, E1W and E14 areas of the capital.

An estimated 5,000 people have been affected in 37 postcode areas.

More follows

