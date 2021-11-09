Poverty driving more than 1.3 million cases of depression, study finds

Poverty is driving more than 1.3 million avoidable cases of depression in the UK, with areas of the northwest experiencing the highest levels of poor mental health, a study has found.

A “clear link” exists between a lack of education and welfare, deprivation and poor mental health in England, according to a study by think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research and analytics company Lane Clark & Peacock (LPC).

The IPPR has criticised the government for “ignoring” public health in its October spending review and called for a £35 billion ring fenced budget for public health.

The analysis, shared exclusively with The Independent, looked at different parts of the country and compared health outcomes with wealth.

The report said if health inequalities were reduced, there would be 1.3 million fewer adults living with depression – the equivalent of a 27 per cent reduction. It suggested if the gap in health inequalities were closed, the country could save £20 billion each year.

Research showed adults living in areas with the highest levels of poverty were three times more likely to have a diagnosis of depression, with prevalence rates highest in Wirral, Blackpool, Stoke on Trent, Knowsley and St Helens.

During his Conservative party conference speech in October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted the issue of inequalities in England and said, “What monkey glands are they applying in Ribble Valley, what royal jelly, are they eating that they live seven years longer than the people of Blackpool, only 33 miles away?”

The prime minister promised the government would get on with “uniting” and “levelling up” the UK.

Responding to the IPPR’s report, Jonathan Ashworth, shadow secretary of state for Health and Social Care said: “The devastating truth is poverty causes illnesses and illness can often trap people in poverty.

“Promises to ‘level up’ are utterly hollow without meaningful action to tackle deprivation and focus on the impact on physical and mental ill health. An overarching, meaningful health inequalities strategy is now more urgent than ever.”

Chris Thomas, senior research fellow for IPPR said: “It’s not some royal jelly that explains the shocking health disparities in England: it’s clusters of poverty, deprivation and disadvantage.

“One of the key beliefs in this country is that who you are or where you come from should not impact your health – and so, it is alarming that as many as 1.3 million cases of depression can be put down to the material conditions people live in.

“There has been very little progress on health inequalities in the last 50 years. And that’s because of the persistent lack of value placed on public health – to the point that, in a Spending Review after a public health crisis, public health budgets were entirely ignored. We’re calling on ministers to ringfence £35 billion every single year, to be spent on cross-Whitehall public health priorities.”

According to figures by the Office for National Statistics, levels of depression in August 2021 were 10 per cent above levels reported before the pandemic.

The ONS also said one in four adults living in the most deprived areas of England had experienced some form of depression, compared to 12 per cent in the least deprived.

Last year the Centre for Mental Health think tank warned inequalities in health, power and autonomy “weigh down” on communities which end up having the poorest mental health.

Andy Bell, deputy chief executive for CMH, said: “Poverty is toxic to our mental health. Mental health inequalities are economic and social inequalities, and deprivation is among the biggest risk factors for poor mental health. Wealth inequality also drives more mental ill health among people of all ages, including children.

“Tackling poverty and financial inequality will improve mental health for all. Increasing the incomes of the poorest has been shown to reduce rates of depression. This requires urgent and concerted action across government.

“Investing in public health services in local areas will enable councils to support better mental health in communities, and especially the most marginalised and disadvantaged.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.

