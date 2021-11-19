Potterheads Come Out In Support Of JK Rowling As She Gets Barred From Harry Potter 20th Anniversary

With the makers of the Harry Potter all set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their franchise, Potterheads around the globe are excited to see their favourite actors reunite once again. While the popular trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who introduced the audience to a whole new world of wizards and magic, are all set to walk down the memory lane with HBO’s ‘Return to Hogwarts’ to mark the 20th anniversary of the first instalment of the popular franchise. But as millions of fans shared their excitement on social media post the announcement, a section of people even slammed the makers for excluding JK Rowling from the celebratory event.

The renowned writer, who wrote the books on which the film franchise was based, has not been invited to the grand celebration due to her recent comments on the trans community that received a severe backlash. But looks like the move has irked many Potterheads, who used the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling to express their solidarity with Rowling. Check out a few reactions here:

Ridiculous. The HP cast members owe their career to JK Rowling, they turned their back on her because that also helps their career, yet they’re still keen to be in this special? This says it all, doesn’t it?

Money + fame > principles. https://t.co/RZLP4iyBXd via @MailOnline — Hilde Vana (@Hkarbo) November 17, 2021

JK Rowling worked tirelessly creating the world of Harry Potter, and they’re refusing to include her in the 20 year reunion because she thinks women are women and men are men. Wow. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) November 17, 2021

NOT interested in any #HarryPotter reunion that does not involve it’s superbly wonderful creator @jk_rowling . That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/BaLcmwjXr9 — Kane (@Kane_Magic) November 16, 2021

Ungrateful, spoiled brats who owe this woman everything and not one of them has the decency to defend what she actually said. A woman who raised herself from poverty through talent, who pays taxes and generously donates to charities. https://t.co/yxM4CIZvME — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) November 17, 2021

While I am excited about this reunion special and hope there is an announcement about a Cursed Child movie, it is a shame that @jk_rowling won’t be a part of the reunion. The Harry Potter world would simply not exist without her. https://t.co/C6gu8gVB5e — Mark Pereira (@ExceptInPereira) November 16, 2021

.@jk_rowling is a humane, principled woman who puts pressing worries about the outlook of women and girls over shallow concerns about her own fame and reputation. If only more people had her guts. Of course #IStandWithJKRowling always. — Kathleen Stock (@Docstockk) November 17, 2021

Also, even if you’re not involved in the 20 year anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone film special… I still love and admire your work @jk_rowling! 🥰 — ❄️ Frosty Kelsey 🎄 🔜 Tekko 2021 📷 (@HolographicPop) November 17, 2021

According to a previously published report, Rowling may not attend the event but she is expected to appear in the archive footage that would be aired at the 20th-anniversary celebration. The report also suggested that the event would also have a series of fun activities which would include a trivia quiz hosted by veteran actress, Helen Mirren. Sharing her excitement ahead of the special event, actress Emma Watson posted a few throwback pictures from Harry Potter film sets and penned a long note as well.

Apart from the popular Harry Potter trio (Harry, Hermione and Ron), other notable alums like Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood are also expected to feature in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary. The special event will be aired on HBO on January 1, next year.

