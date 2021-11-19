Potterheads Come Out In Support Of JK Rowling As She Gets Barred From Harry Potter 20th Anniversary

With the makers of the Harry Potter all set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their franchise, Potterheads around the globe are excited to see their favourite actors reunite once again. While the popular trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who introduced the audience to a whole new world of wizards and magic, are all set to walk down the memory lane with HBO’s ‘Return to Hogwarts’ to mark the 20th anniversary of the first instalment of the popular franchise. But as millions of fans shared their excitement on social media post the announcement, a section of people even slammed the makers for excluding JK Rowling from the celebratory event.

The renowned writer, who wrote the books on which the film franchise was based, has not been invited to the grand celebration due to her recent comments on the trans community that received a severe backlash. But looks like the move has irked many Potterheads, who used the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling to express their solidarity with Rowling. Check out a few reactions here:

According to a previously published report, Rowling may not attend the event but she is expected to appear in the archive footage that would be aired at the 20th-anniversary celebration. The report also suggested that the event would also have a series of fun activities which would include a trivia quiz hosted by veteran actress, Helen Mirren. Sharing her excitement ahead of the special event, actress Emma Watson posted a few throwback pictures from Harry Potter film sets and penned a long note as well.

Apart from the popular Harry Potter trio (Harry, Hermione and Ron), other notable alums like Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood are also expected to feature in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary. The special event will be aired on HBO on January 1, next year.

