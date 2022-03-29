Portugal vs North Macedonia LIVE: World Cup play-off final team news, line-ups and more tonight

England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says

Follow all the action as Portugal face North Macedonia for a place at the World Cup later this year.

Portugal failed to ensure their spot in Qatar via qualifying after a disappointing end to their group campaign, with a draw against the Republic of Ireland and a defeat by Serbia leaving Fernando Santos’s side in second place. They managed to avoid the threat of an upset in their play-off semi-final, though, with a 3-1 victory against Turkey as Diogo Jota got on the scoresheet. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes as he aims to reach what will surely be the final World Cup of his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia pulled off a momentous upset in their own play-off semi-final as Aleksandar Trajkovski scored in the second minute of stoppage time to knock out European champions Italy. North Macedonia have never previously qualified for the World Cup but one more outstanding upset can now ensure their place in Qatar last this year. Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1648575121 Team News – Poland As expected for Poland, Wojciech Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski return to the starting side having been rested during last week’s friendly action. Lewandowski leads the line with Piotr Zielinski and Sebastian Szymanski his chief support in a solidly constructed five-at-the-back formation again deployed by Czeslaw Michniewisz. Jakub Moder slides back into midfield, where he is partnered by Jacek Goralski, while Bartosz Bereszynski comes in at left wing-back. Harry Latham-Coyle 29 March 2022 18:32 1648574836 Team news time Right, the team news has rolled in, hot off the press, so let’s take a closer look at tonight’s runners and riders… Harry Latham-Coyle 29 March 2022 18:27 1648574554 Portugal vs North Macedonia Italy were stunned by North Macedonia in the play-off semi-final – surely their European Championship winning predecessors Portugal will avoid a similar slip-up? Andy Brassell explains why Fernando Santos’ side are taking nothing for granted… Harry Latham-Coyle 29 March 2022 18:22 1648574299 World Cup qualifying play-off finals It all comes down to this. Two games to narrow four nations to two, with Portugal, North Macedonia, Poland and Sweden ready to find out their 2022 Fifa World Cup fate. The group stage draw will be held on Friday – which pair of countries will be in the hat? Harry Latham-Coyle 29 March 2022 18:18

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Portugal vs North Macedonia LIVE: World Cup play-off final team news, line-ups and more tonight